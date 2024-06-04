Cerence Names Tony Rodriquez as Interim Chief Financial Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has appointed Antonio (“Tony”) Rodriquez as its interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 4, 2024. Mr. Rodriquez brings over 25 years of experience as a financial leader managing all aspects of finance and accounting for both public and private global companies, including in the eCommerce, SaaS, advertising media and consumer marketing industries. As Cerence’s interim CFO, Mr. Rodriquez will lead the company’s finance organization, including accounting, tax, FP&A, treasury, facilities, and procurement.



Mr. Rodriquez has served as a partner of CSuite Financial Partners, a financial executive services firm, since 2018, where he served as chief financial officer of The Bouqs Company from 2019 to 2023. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of TouchCommerce Inc. from 2010 to 2018. He began his career at KPMG LLP, where he serviced international public and private companies in the manufacturing, retail, distribution, and technology sectors as an assurance senior manager. Mr. Rodriquez holds a B.S. in business and accounting from California State University, Northridge.

“Tony has had a long and distinguished career as a senior finance leader at numerous companies and will surely be an asset to our team,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “I am pleased to welcome Tony on board and look forward to his partnership and support as we continue our search for a permanent CFO.”

Cerence will continue its search for a permanent CFO. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

About Cerence Inc.

