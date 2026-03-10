Cerence and Vivoka Expand Collaboration to Deliver Embedded Voice AI for Industrial Markets Worldwide

SUMMARY AND KEY POINTS:

Cerence AI and Vivoka have expanded their partner-led strategy to deliver embedded voice AI to global industrial markets, including logistics and field services.

The fully embedded solution improves performance and reduces operational errors by up to 70%, supporting scalable industrial deployment.

The joint solution is optimized for industrial applications with Cerence’s latest conversational AI based on neural voice technology and Vivoka’s VDK 6 Collaborative Voice AI platform built on a modern microservices and API-based enterprise architecture.





BURLINGTON, Mass. and METZ, France, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (“Cerence AI”), a global leader in conversational AI-powered user experiences, and Vivoka, a voice technology innovator, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to bring advanced, multi-lingual embedded voice AI to industrial markets worldwide, including logistics and field services.

This collaboration creates a scalable pathway for industrial voice AI adoption across multiple market segments and marks another step in Cerence AI’s expansion beyond automotive and into industrial and enterprise verticals in cooperation with key partners like Vivoka.

By combining Cerence’s latest-generation conversational AI based on neural voice technology with Vivoka’s VDK 6 Voice AI platform – built on an enterprise-grade, microservices-based architecture – the companies created a fully embedded solution built specifically for demanding operational environments where conventional voice solutions fall short. The joint offering includes generative AI-powered development tools that accelerate voice application creation. At runtime, it combines advanced audio optimization, accent robustness, and contextual orchestration to ensure reliable performance in industrial environments.

“Voice AI has enormous potential in logistics and field service environments, where reliability, accuracy, and ease-of-use are critical,” said Sai Yagnyamurthy, GM, Growth & Strategic Verticals at Cerence AI. “Together with Vivoka, we’re delivering solutions purpose-built for industrial environments and optimized for real-world performance. This partnership reinforces our commitment to expanding beyond automotive and bringing trusted conversational AI to new markets at scale.”

Designed to perform in environments with background noise, fast-paced workflows, diverse accents, and inconsistent connectivity, the solution delivers stronger speech recognition in challenging conditions, reducing operational errors by up to 70%.1

Jamie Davis, CEO of Voxware, a logistics solution provider, stated: “Vivoka’s platform, now powered by Cerence AI’s latest speech technology, allows us to design and deploy voice-directed warehouse workflows for our customers with exceptional speed. We can fine-tune every step to maximize performance, ensuring the best possible results for each operation. These optimized workflows consistently deliver measurable efficiency and accuracy gains, helping our customers achieve significant operational savings.”

“Our mission at Vivoka has always been to make voice AI ready and efficient for all industries,” said Christophe Couvreur, CEO of Vivoka. “Extending our long-term collaboration with Cerence AI represents a major step forward in scaling our impact on high-value applications in logistics and field services, where voice can truly transform workflows.”

To discover more about Vivoka, visit www.vivoka.com and follow the company on LinkedIn. For more information about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

About Vivoka

Vivoka is a global leader in embedded voice AI technologies, helping companies integrate voice control into their workflows quickly, securely, and offline. At the heart of its offering is the Voice AI Platform, a unified environment that streamlines the creation, testing, and deployment of custom voice solutions. This platform provides all the essential components—from AI content integration to speech recognition and synthesis to noise cancellation and wake word technology—in a single, modular toolkit. With a presence in over 20 countries, Vivoka supports customers across industries such as logistics, healthcare, and field services. Its technologies are trusted by leading OEMs and system integrators, and its innovations have earned multiple industry awards. Vivoka is advancing its mission to make human-machine interaction more natural and efficient through voice. For more information, visit www.vivoka.com.

Contact Information

For Media: press@cerence.com

For Investors: cerence@pondel.com

1 Results based on internal Vivoka testing on accented alphanumeric recognition scenarios. Performance improvements vary by acoustic conditions, accents and deployment context; observed relative error reductions reached up to 70%.

