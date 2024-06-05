Global Video Streaming Software Market Size To Worth Exceed USD 63.72 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 17.38%

New York, United States , June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Streaming Software Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 12.83 Billion in 2023 to USD 63.72 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 17.38% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Video streaming software is a type of software delivery channel that allows users to watch videos online. It frequently includes live streaming, video-on-demand streaming, transcoding, and content management. A wide number of industries use video streaming software, including media and entertainment companies, educational institutions, and gaming companies. These services offer a varied collection of on-demand content, including films, TV series, documentaries, and original programming. In response to the growing demand for VOD streaming, video streaming software providers have developed a range of solutions to fulfil the needs of content creators, broadcasters, and streaming platforms. Brightcove, JW Player, and Kaltura, for example, offer a wide range of VOD streaming options, including content management, transcoding, monetization, and analytics. These technologies allow content creators to deliver high-quality on-demand video experiences across numerous devices and platforms, increasing user engagement and revenue generation. However, persistent piracy may expose consumers to malware, damaged discs, and legal ramifications. As a result, these factors are expected to hamper the expansion of the global video-streaming software market throughout the anticipation timeframe.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Live Streaming, Video-On-Demand Streaming), By Connected Device (Streaming Sticks & Media Players, Mobile Devices, Others), By End User (Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Academia & Education, Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

The live streaming segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global video streaming software market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the global video streaming software market is categorized into live streaming, and video-on-demand streaming. Among these, the live streaming segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global video streaming software market during the anticipation timeframe. Live streaming is a dynamic and increasing feature of video streaming software that allows users to broadcast real-time video content to a global audience via the internet. This technology has evolved tremendously in the past few years, due to advances in internet infrastructure, the spread of mobile devices, and the advent of social media platforms.

The mobile devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the connected device, the global video streaming software market is categorized into streaming sticks & media players, mobile devices, and others. Among these, the mobile devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Mobile devices have become essential for the video streaming software industry, with smartphones and tablets serving as popular platforms for viewing digital content on the go. The Netflix mobile app allows users to watch a large library of films and TV shows on their smartphones or tablets. Users may create personalised profiles, receive recommendations based on their viewing history, and download content for offline viewing, making it a popular platform for mobile streaming.

The academia & education segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global video streaming software market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global video streaming software market is categorized into media & entertainment, BFSI, academia & education, and healthcare. Among these, the academia & education segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global video streaming software market during the anticipation timeframe. Live educational video streaming and broadcasting can be effective engagement methods for teaching, knowledge sharing, and training delivery. Video content is becoming more popular in the realm of education.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global video streaming software market over the anticipation timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global video streaming software market over the anticipation timeframe. North America owns a substantial percentage of the global video streaming software industry, with major firms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and others shaping the scene. Netflix has employed artificial intelligence to give users more personalised experiences. Google created CDN tools for media streaming. The majority of the region's video streaming software sector is based in the US and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global video streaming software market during the anticipation timeframe. Streaming services are gaining popularity in China, India, Japan, and Australia. The over-the-top method has changed how viewers in the Asia Pacific area consume content. The region's well-known telecommunications providers and multichannel operators have aggressively encouraged corporate innovation and growth through cutting-edge marketing methods like video streaming. The number of on-demand and live-streaming users in Asia-Pacific is continuously expanding.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Video Streaming Software Market are Bright cove, Inc., Haivision, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Collective Service, Inc., Ooyala, Inc., Panoptic, Polycom, Inc., Qumbu Corporation, Sonic Foundry, Inc., V Brick, Wowza Media Systems, LLC., SproutVideo, Vimeo, Dacast, Sonic Foundry, MediaPlatform, Agile content, Limelight Networks, and others.

Recent Developments

On April 2024, Accedo and Brightcove, in conjunction with Al Sharqiya Group, created Iraq's first SVOD platform to supplement the 1001 OTT service, offering ad-free premium content with live linear channels. Initially an AVOD service, 1001 now serves Arabic-speaking viewers around the world with localised content in Arabic and English, and has teamed with OSN+, Rotana, and StarzPlay to provide an extensive on-demand repertoire. This alliance pioneer’s novel, customer-centric media solutions for the Middle East.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global video streaming software market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Video Streaming Software Market, By Type

Live Streaming

Video-On-Demand Streaming

Global Video Streaming Software Market, By Connected Device

Streaming Sticks & Media Players

Mobile Devices

Others

Global Video Streaming Software Market, By End User

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Academia & Education

Healthcare

Global Video Streaming Software Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



