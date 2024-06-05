North America Calcium Chloride Industry Report 2024-2032: Growing Demand In De-Icing Applications, Rapid Product Utilization in Mining and Dust Control Activities

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Calcium Chloride Market Report by Application, Product Type, Raw Material, Grade, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America calcium chloride market size reached 2.40 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach 2.80 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% during 2023-2032

The need for energy conservation, infrastructure development projects, and a shift towards smart and connected lighting systems, coupled with government support for the adoption of calcium chloride, are among the key factors driving the market growth.

The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for calcium chloride in various industries. This involves investing in new manufacturing facilities and technologies to increase efficiency and output. These companies are also actively engaging in research and development activities to innovate and develop new applications for calcium chloride.

Additionally, the top companies are also emphasizing strategic collaborations and partnerships with distributors and end-users to enhance their market presence and ensure a steady supply chain. Moreover, they are undertaking aggressive marketing and promotional activities to create awareness about the benefits and diverse applications of calcium chloride, thereby driving the market demand.

Moreover, when added to concrete, calcium chloride accelerates the hydration rate and reduces water content rapidly. Due to its hygroscopic nature, it is commonly stored in airtight containers and used as a drying agent. As a result, it is extensively utilized in various industries, including oil and gas, food, de-icing, plastic manufacturing, wastewater treatment plants, construction, and blast furnaces.



The market in North America is majorly driven by the augmenting product demand in the food and beverage sector. This can be attributed to the rising need to increase shelf life of food as well as the growing demand for firming agents in canned fruits and vegetables. Moreover, the rapid product utilization in chemical processes such as concrete acceleration, brine refrigeration, dust control, tire weighting is creating a positive market outlook.

The depletion of conventional gas resources and the exploration of unexplored oil and gas reservoirs have increased its consumption in drilling fluids. Moreover, the rising number of wastewater treatment plants is further contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the rapid expansion of meat and seafood industry is resulting in a higher product adoption for meat tenderization applications.



Growing Demand for Calcium Chloride In De-Icing Applications



The North America calcium chloride market is witnessing significant growth driven by the growing demand for calcium chloride in de-icing applications across the region. With harsh winter conditions prevalent in many parts of North America, the need for effective de-icing agents is crucial to maintain safe road conditions.

Calcium chloride is widely used as a de-icing agent due to its hygroscopic properties, which allow it to attract moisture and create a brine solution that lowers the freezing point of water. This property makes calcium chloride highly effective in melting ice and snow, providing better traction and improved safety on roads, highways, and airport runways. As a result, the demand for calcium chloride as a de-icing agent has been consistently rising, driving the growth of the North America calcium chloride market.



Rapid Product Utilization in Mining and Dust Control Activities



Another factor positively influencing the North America calcium chloride market is the employment of calcium chloride as a dust-controlling agent in mining and dust control activities. Mining operations and construction sites often generate large amounts of dust, which can lead to health hazards, environmental pollution, and decreased visibility. Calcium chloride's hygroscopic properties enable it to attract moisture from the air, effectively suppressing dust particles and preventing them from becoming airborne.

It is commonly used in mining operations, road construction, and industrial sites to mitigate dust-related issues. Calcium chloride's ability to control dust and maintain better air quality in these environments has led to its increased adoption, supporting the growth of the North America calcium chloride market. With the focus on maintaining a safe and sustainable working environment, the demand for calcium chloride as a dust-controlling agent is expected to continue to rise in various industries across the region.

North America Calcium Chloride Industry Segmentation:



Breakup by Application:

De-Icing

Dust Control and Road Stabilization

Drilling Fluids

Construction

Industrial Processing

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid

Hydrated Solid

Anhydrous Solid

Hydrated solid represents the most widely used product type

Breakup by Raw Material:

Natural Brine

Solvay Process (by-product)

Limestone and HCL

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

