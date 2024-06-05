Global Demand for Specialized LNG Transportation Set to Bolster LGC and VLGC Market Growth

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LGC And VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Containment Type (Moss Type, Membrane Type), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LGC and VLGC LNG shipyard carrier market size is anticipated to reach USD 67.32 billion by 2040 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2040.

The growing global trade of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has a significant impact on the demand for large gas carriers (LGC) and very large gas carriers (VLGC) shipyard carriers. The increase in LNG trade results in higher demand for specialized carriers capable of transporting LNG safely. Shipping companies and operators often need to expand their LNG fleets for increasing the supply of LNG globally. According to the International Energy Forum, the global LNG trade hit the highest in 2022 and is expected to grow by 25% to 500 million tons annually in the next five years.

Moreover, China became the world's largest LNG importer and the U.S. became the top exporter of LNG in 2023. China's share is expected to rise to 25% of the global supply by 2030. As LNG trade expands, shipping companies seek vessels that adhere to the latest safety requirements to improve efficiency. To meet the rising LNG demand, shipbuilding and management companies are expanding their fleets to ensure they have the infrastructure and workforce to deliver vessels within adequate timelines.



The development of LNG import infrastructure like LNG terminals in emerging markets represents a significant opportunity for the industry. Countries with limited domestic natural gas production are investing in LNG import terminals to meet their energy needs. This necessitates the expansion of the global LNG supply chain, creating opportunities for LNG carriers and infrastructure developers to participate in the construction and operation from import facilities.



The adoption of LNG as a marine fuel is one of the major opportunities in the maritime industry, especially for LGC and VLGCs. Strict emission regulations and standards imposed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) are driving the maritime sector to explore cleaner fuel alternatives. LNG, being a cleaner-burning fuel, is increasingly used in ship propulsion, providing an opportunity for carriers to retrofit vessels and capitalize on the growing demand for LNG bunkering services.



LGC And VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market Report Highlights

Based on containment type, the membrane type segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period. Market players like LNG vessel builders and fleet operators are mainly focused on investment in membrane type LNG shipyard carriers owing to strict international maritime regulations and safety standards

Based on containment type, the moss type segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 67.1 in 2023

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the revenue share of 38.0% in 2023.Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India, are the major markets for LGC and VLGC LNG shipyard carriers. The high growth of industrial sectors in China, India, and Japan has triggered the demand for power through clean Sources, driving the need for natural gas. The establishment of heavy equipment, oil & gas, and process companies in China, on account of low labor and utility costs, has been one of the factors responsible for the penetration of natural gas in industrial applications in the region. The decentralization of power sector in Thailand coupled with the abundant availability of natural gas is projected to boost the market growth in China over the forecast period

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market growth. For instance, in July 2023, Cool Company Ltd. announced the acquisition of two newly built two-stroke LNG carriers from EPS Ventures Ltd. Moreover, the state-of-the-art Mega LNG carriers are scheduled to be delivered by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea in September and December 2024

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. LGC And VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. LGC And VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market: Containment Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. LGC and VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market: Containment Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2040

4.2. LGC and VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market Estimates & Forecast, By Containment Type (Billion cu m)

4.3. LGC and VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market Estimates & Forecast, By Containment Type (USD Million)

4.4. LGC and VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market Estimates & Forecast, By Containment Type (Units)

4.5. Moss Type

4.6. Membrane Type



Chapter 5. LGC And VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Regional Snapshot

5.2. LGC and VLGC LNG Shipyard Carrier Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2040



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Ranking

6.4. Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

6.6. Market Strategies

6.7. Vendor Landscape

6.8. Strategy Mapping

6.9. Company Profiles/Listing

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

MISC Berhad

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL)

Seapeak

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Dynagas Ltd

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

GasLog Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)

Samsung Heavy Industries

Nakilat

