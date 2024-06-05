Global Vaccines (Monovalent, Multivalent) Market Research Report 2024-2028: $94.9 Billion Market Analysis by Technology, Disease, Route of Administration

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccines Market by Technology (Conjugate, Recombinant, Live Attenuated, Toxoid, Viral Vector, mRNA), Type (Monovalent, Multivalent), Disease (Pneumococcal, Flu, HPV, Herpes Zoster, MMR, Rotavirus, RSV), Route of Administration - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vaccines market (including COVID-19 vaccines) is projected to reach USD 94.9 Billion by 2029 from USD 78.0 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0%

This report provides a detailed picture of the vaccine market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the technology, type, disease indication, route of administration, end-user and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

The vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and the Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience significant growth in the vaccines market due to several key factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are driving demand for vaccines to combat infectious diseases. Expanding government initiatives aimed at improving vaccination coverage and healthcare infrastructure further stimulate market growth.

Similarly the vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) is projected to reach USD 80.3 Billion by 2029 from USD 53.0 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The vaccines market is driven by several key factors, including increasing global population, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing awareness of preventive healthcare. Technological advancements in vaccine development, coupled with expanding immunization programs worldwide, contribute to market growth.



The conjugate vaccines segment (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) held the dominant share in the vaccines market.



Based on technology, the global vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) is segmented into inactivated & subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines and other vaccines. Conjugate vaccines segment dominated the vaccine market in 2023. Robust research and development investments, strategic partnerships, and favorable regulatory environments have further bolstered the prominence of conjugated vaccines, solidifying their position as indispensable tools in the fight against infectious diseases and driving sustained growth in the vaccines market.



HPV segment (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) accounted for the largest share of the disease indication segment in 2023.



Based on disease indication, the vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) is segmented into, combination vaccines, HPV, meningococcal disease, herpes zoster, rotavirus, MMR, pneumococcal disease, influenza, varicella, hepatitis, DTP, polio, RSV, and other disease indications. In 2023, HPV segment dominated the vaccines market. RSV segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2028 owing to various factors such as launch of new HPV vaccine and robust products under clinical trials.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (focus on vaccine development and launches, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing immunization programs, advancements in vaccine technology, government support and funding for vaccine development), restraints (High cost of vaccine development), opportunities (Rising focus on therapeutic vaccines, Extensive R&D for vaccines and increased investments in clinical trials) and challenges (stringent regulatory processes, product recall) are influencing the growth of vaccines market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the vaccines market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the vaccines market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the vaccines market.

Pipeline Analysis: Comprehensive information about products under clinical trials.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players include GSK plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), CSL (Australia), Emergent (US), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 402 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $94.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



