Global Childrenswear Market Forecast Report to 2028: Economic Pressures will Continue to Restrain Childrenswear Growth in 2024

This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global childrenswear market through 2027. It provides a brief of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and category groups. It also highlights the global childrenswear brands and their current competitive position.
The childrenswear market experienced growth of just 3.5% in 2023 due to high inflation, resulting in a mere 2.7% increase in volumes globally and a decline in volumes in Western Europe and North America.
Asia-Pacific market will be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with its share forecast to rise from 27.0% in 2023 to 29.4% in 2028, driven by strong economic expansion, urbanization, lower inflation rates, and a growing population. In contrast, Europe and the Americas are expected to lose regional shares due to declining birth rates and the inflationary impact on consumer spending.
Value player Primark continues to win share within the childrenswear market, rising 0.3ppts between 2021 and 2023, thanks to its global expansion, affordable and on-trend ranges, and strong franchise collaborations.
Key Highlights
- Economic pressures will continue to restrain childrenswear growth in 2024
- The online channel will outperform in the forecast period, driven by digital developments
- Brands with affordable, on-trend childrenswear ranges win parental appeal
Report Scope
- Gain a comprehensive view of the Global Childrenswear Market to 2028
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of inflation on the global childrenswear market
- Investigate key trends in the global childrenswear market
- Understand who the main competitors are in the category and their profiles
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Trends in the Global Childrenswear Market
- Drivers & Inhibitors
- Boosting sustainability and longevity within childrenswear
- Specialist sportswear ranges to cater to children's active lifestyles
- Adult clothing players enter the market to meet evolving parental demands
- Strategies for success
- Global Market Size to 2028
- Channel Performance to 2028
- Regional Performance to 2028
- Category Performance to 2028
- Consumer Insights
- Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Brand Profiles
- Top 10 Brands 2021-2023
- Brands in Focus: Primark
- Brands in Focus: Old Navy
- Brands in Focus: Mayoral
- Brands in Focus: Petit Bateau and Justice
- Brands to Watch
Company Coverage:
- H&M
- Nike
- Carter's
- UNIQLO
- Primark
- Zara
- Adidas
- The Children's Place
- Old Navy
- C&A
- Shein
- Arket
- Circos
- Bundlee
- thelittleloop
- M&S
- George at ASDA
- Original Marines
- Kappa
- Hanna Andersson
- Phase Eight
- Max&Co
- Brave Kid
- Khaite
- Bonpoint
- John Lewis & Partners
- Represent
- Ksubi
- Tesco
- Walmart
- Mayoral
- Petit Bateau
- Justice
- Polarn O. Pyret
- BalaBala
- Mori
- Trotters
