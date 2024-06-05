Global Childrenswear Market Forecast Report to 2028: Economic Pressures will Continue to Restrain Childrenswear Growth in 2024

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Childrenswear Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global childrenswear market through 2027. It provides a brief of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and category groups. It also highlights the global childrenswear brands and their current competitive position.



The childrenswear market experienced growth of just 3.5% in 2023 due to high inflation, resulting in a mere 2.7% increase in volumes globally and a decline in volumes in Western Europe and North America.

Asia-Pacific market will be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with its share forecast to rise from 27.0% in 2023 to 29.4% in 2028, driven by strong economic expansion, urbanization, lower inflation rates, and a growing population. In contrast, Europe and the Americas are expected to lose regional shares due to declining birth rates and the inflationary impact on consumer spending.

Value player Primark continues to win share within the childrenswear market, rising 0.3ppts between 2021 and 2023, thanks to its global expansion, affordable and on-trend ranges, and strong franchise collaborations.



Key Highlights

Economic pressures will continue to restrain childrenswear growth in 2024

The online channel will outperform in the forecast period, driven by digital developments

Brands with affordable, on-trend childrenswear ranges win parental appeal

Report Scope

Gain a comprehensive view of the Global Childrenswear Market to 2028

Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of inflation on the global childrenswear market

Investigate key trends in the global childrenswear market

Understand who the main competitors are in the category and their profiles

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Trends in the Global Childrenswear Market

Drivers & Inhibitors

Boosting sustainability and longevity within childrenswear

Specialist sportswear ranges to cater to children's active lifestyles

Adult clothing players enter the market to meet evolving parental demands

Strategies for success

Global Market Size to 2028

Channel Performance to 2028

Regional Performance to 2028

Category Performance to 2028

Consumer Insights

Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Brand Profiles

Top 10 Brands 2021-2023

Brands in Focus: Primark

Brands in Focus: Old Navy

Brands in Focus: Mayoral

Brands in Focus: Petit Bateau and Justice

Brands to Watch

Company Coverage:

H&M

Nike

Carter's

UNIQLO

Primark

Zara

Adidas

The Children's Place

Old Navy

C&A

Shein

Arket

Circos

Bundlee

thelittleloop

M&S

George at ASDA

Original Marines

Kappa

Hanna Andersson

Phase Eight

Max&Co

Brave Kid

Khaite

Bonpoint

John Lewis & Partners

Represent

Ksubi

Tesco

Walmart

Mayoral

Petit Bateau

Justice

Polarn O. Pyret

BalaBala

Mori

Trotters

