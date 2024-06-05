Blockchain Adoption and Use Cases in Consumer Goods, Packaging and Foodservice Sectors

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Blockchain in Consumer Goods, Packaging, and Foodservice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at blockchain adoption trends and use cases in the specified sectors. Blockchain can bring value to consumer companies in two key ways: by improving the traceability of their supply chains and as a form of payment via cryptocurrencies. Supply chain traceability is the use case that consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging companies can all derive value from. This blockchain application can enable these companies to prove the ethical credentials of their supply chains.



Key Highlights

Accommodating cryptocurrency payments is a useful but non-essential investment for consumer companies.

Supply chain transparency is a slightly more urgent topic. This is because consumers care about the environmental and social footprint of the products they are purchasing.

Of the three industries this report focuses on (consumer goods, packaging, and foodservice), blockchain has the most relevance to consumer goods and foodservice.

Report Scope

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Infrastructure layer

Software layer

Application layer

Services layer

Companies

Leading blockchain adopters in consumer goods, packaging, and foodservice

Specialist blockchain vendors in consumer

Sector Scorecards

Consumer sector scorecard

Company Coverage:

Avery Dennison

Coca-Cola

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

Nestle

McDonald's

PepsiCo

Mondelez

Starbucks

Imperial Brands

Philip Morris

Diageo

Consensys

OpenSC

Smart Media Labs

VeChain

Yuga Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t3csb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.