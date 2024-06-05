The Global Water Tariff Survey: Water, Wastewater & Stormwater Tariff Profiles for 572 Cities Across 188 Countries

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Tariff Survey" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Tariff Survey features water, wastewater & stormwater tariff profiles for 572 cities across 188 countries. The survey allows you to develop a comprehensive understanding of the value of water across the globe.

The Global Water Tariff survey is a crucial tool for any professional active in the water sector. Providing key analysis of urban water, wastewater and stormwater global tariff price structure and changes, the Global Water Tariff Survey provides water sector professionals with the tools to understand tariff changes in their core markets, assess project prospects in specific countries and understand how tariff prices are developing across the globe to factor in risks, what water sector trends are impacting tariff structures and which countries and cities are serious about recovering costs through tariffs.

Subscribers will have access to an online version of the survey with enhanced functionality, hosted on the market intelligence platform. You will be able to customise your experience and visualise only the data you are interested in, as well as compare tariff values between cities and regions. All charts will be downloadable into a Microsoft Office PowerPoint format, allowing you to easily construct presentations to share with your teams or clients.

Featuring:

Water, wastewater & stormwater tariff profiles for 572 cities across 188 countries.

A new, cutting-edge online platform to explore and visualise the data in a dynamic and customisable format.

and visualise the data in a dynamic and customisable format. Breakdowns of yearly changes to tariff prices, structures and costs for the countries that matter to you, with the complete database featuring city tariff-profiles covering 2011-2023.

structures and costs for the countries that matter to you, with the complete database featuring city tariff-profiles covering 2011-2023. Global and regional analysis of trends in the value of urban water & wastewater, with detailed breakdowns of water bills, data visualisations, and year-by-year price comparisons.

Explore the Tariff Survey via a dynamic interface

The Tariff Survey platform displays the data in a dynamic and intuitive format. Easily explore, select and drill down into the countries, cities and categories you're interested in. The platform is divided into three categories, Global, Cities and All data.

Global tab: Visualise all surveyed countries in a map format. Compare and analyse country averages and drill down to compare city trends within a specific country.

Visualise all surveyed countries in a map format. Compare and analyse country averages and drill down to compare city trends within a specific country. City tab: Access detailed data at a city level, comparing tariff prices and breakdowns between cities across different countries and regions. Understand how expensive a city's water is in comparison to the rest of the region.

Access detailed data at a city level, comparing tariff prices and breakdowns between cities across different countries and regions. Understand how expensive a city's water is in comparison to the rest of the region. All data tab: Access the full historic tariff survey in an online database format and narrow your search by city, country or utility, as well as by tariff values. Apply your filters and either explore the results online or download the full historic data in spreadsheet format.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ys0xf7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.