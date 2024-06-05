Aerospike, AWS, Google, Glean, and Other Industry Leaders Speaking at Real-time Data Summit 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike , Inc. (“Aerospike”) today announced The Real-time Data Summit , which brings together technology leaders to explore strategies and tactics for real-time data processing, analytics, and insights.



To be held virtually on June 25 (North America) and June 26 (Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific) 2024, the Summit will feature interactive sessions, workshops, and discussions, with speakers from Aerospike, AWS, Databricks, Glean, Google, Redpanda, the Trade Desk, and other top companies exploring the latest real-time data trends. Operational professionals, developers, and IT decision-makers will learn from industry experts on topics such as these:

Tech Considerations for Your AI Journey and Emerging Architectural Patterns for GenAI , Jane Ridge, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS

, Jane Ridge, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS Real-time Intelligence on Google Cloud: Real-time Analytics, ML, and Applications Made Simple , Maruti C, Partner Engineering Lead, Google

, Maruti C, Partner Engineering Lead, Google Evictions and Monitoring TTL for Real-time Recommendations , Albert Austin, Lead Database Reliability Engineering, The Trade Desk

, Albert Austin, Lead Database Reliability Engineering, The Trade Desk Add Real-time Features to Your Mobile App, Darryn Campbell, Senior Developer Advocate, PubNub

Darryn Campbell, Senior Developer Advocate, PubNub Bringing GenAI Securely to the Enterprise, Tamar Yehoshua, President of Product and Technology, Glean



“Artificial intelligence and machine learning have extraordinary potential, but everything hinges on real-time data,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “The Real-time Data Summit will showcase a diverse range of speakers and topics, sharing the latest insights and best practices in real-time data management.”

For more information about The Real-time Data Summit 2024, please visit here . To register for the event, click here .

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database built for infinite scale, speed, and savings. Our customers are ready for what’s next with the lowest latency and the highest throughput data platform. Cloud and AI-forward, we empower leading organizations like Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, our offices are also located in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

Aerospike is a registered trademark of Aerospike, Inc.

