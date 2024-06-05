Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Operator Capex Ends 2023 at $543B, Down 3% YoY; Webscalers Guiding Up, Telcos Moderating" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report summarizes 2023 capex results for each of three segments of network operators tracked: telco, webscale, and carrier-neutral.

The report also discusses capex-related news from early 2024, and presents an informal update to the December 2023 spending forecast. That forecast projects capex in 2024, by segment, to amount to $309 billion (B) for telco (2023 actual: $315B), $203B for webscale (2023: $192B), and $39B for carrier-neutral (2023: $35B). That would total to $552B, just 1.6% growth above the 2023 actual.

While telco spending is expected to be tightly controlled in 2024, the generative AI (GenAI) hype will push webscale & carrier-neutral capex higher than expected by at least another $10-20 billion. Telco capex in 2024, though, is likely to come in about $10-20B less than anticipated last year, roughly offsetting the webscale/CNNO outperformance.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

2023 capex came in ~$30B less than expected in 2022

Telco spending has weak second half in 2023, off to slow start in 2024

Webscale capex was $192B in 2023, a bit light, but is booming in YTD2024

Carrier-neutral capex was $35B in 2023, with upside driven by hyperscale

Generative AI and telecom

Companies Featured

Alphabet

Altice USA

Amazon

AMD

American Tower

Apple

AT&T

Bayer

BCE

Charter Communications

Ciena

Cintas

Cisco

Comcast

DigitalBridge

Equinix

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

Liberty Global

Mercedes Benz

Meta

Microsoft

Nokia

NVIDIA

Oracle

Swisscom

Telefonica

Telenor

TSMC

Verizon

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb9lyk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.