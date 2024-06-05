Zinc Battery Market Projected to Double by 2029 with Evolving Energy Storage Technologies and Eco-conscious Trends

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zinc Battery Market by Battery Type (Zinc-air, Nickel-zinc, Zinc-ion, Zinc-bromine), Rechargeability (Primary & Secondary), Application (Medical, Utilities, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Devices) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zinc battery market is estimated to grow from USD 1 billion in 2024 to USD 2 billion in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to benefirs of the zinc batteries over other battery chemistries, abundance of the zinc metal, and increasing investments globally in grid infrastructure. It presents opportunities through increasing reliance on data centers, and development of rechargeable zinc air batteries.







Zinc-bromine battery is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.



High demand in grid-scale energy storage solutions to boost zinc-bromine battery growth. Zinc-bromine battery is a type of rechargeable battery that uses zinc and bromine ions in its electrochemical reactions to store and release energy. In this battery, zinc is typically used as the anode and bromine as the cathode. It has an aqueous solution of zinc bromide (ZnBr?) that circulates between the anode and cathode compartments. It has a microporous membrane separates the two electrolyte compartments, allowing zinc ions to flow between them while preventing the bromine and zinc metal from mixing directly.



Secondary battery segment likely to witness higher CAGR between 2024 and 2029.



Zinc-ion battery, zinc-bromine battery, and nickel zinc battery are basically secondary batteries. A secondary battery is a type of electrochemical battery that can be discharged and recharged multiple times by reversing the chemical reactions that occur during discharge. It is also called a rechargeable battery. Unlike primary batteries, which are designed for one-time use and cannot be recharged, secondary batteries are capable of being reused, making them a more sustainable and cost-effective option in the long term. Companies such as Enerpoly AB (Sweden), Salient Energy (Canada), Redflow Limited (Australia), Zn2H2 Inc. (US), Asir Technologies, Inc. (US), ZincFive (US) offer these secondary batteries.



Utilities to hold second largest market share for the application segment during the forecast period.



The utility sector plays a crucial role in delivering reliable and sustainable energy. As renewable energy sources like solar and wind gain prominence, efficient energy storage solutions become essential. Zinc battery technologies are emerging as promising candidates to support a more resilient and sustainable grid.



North America is likely to hold the second largest market share by 2029.



The North American region is home to most key market players; moreover, various research institutes are also engaged in developing zinc batteries. The companies headquartered in the region are involved in developing zinc battery technology for various applications, including medical, automotive & transportation, consumer devices, and utilities. Further, governmental support for battery companies will accelerate the growth of the zinc battery market in the region. The zinc battery market is estimated to hold around 31.7% of the total zinc battery market share in 2024.



Research Coverage



This report offers detailed insights into the zinc battery market based on battery type (Zinc-air, Nickel-zinc, Zinc-bromine, and Zinc-ion), Rechargeability (Primary, Secondary), Application (Medical, Utilities, Consumer Devices, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW which includes the Middle East, Africa and South America.)



The report also comprehensively reviews the zinc battery market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Benefits over other battery chemistries, abundance of zinc metal, and increasing investment globally in grid infrastructure), restraints (Technical drawbacks of zinc battery), opportunities (increasing realinec on data centres, development of rechargeable zinc air batteries) and challenges (Presence of alternative battery technologies).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the zinc battery market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the zinc battery market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the zinc battery market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Eastman Kodak, Panasonic Energy, Duracell and Energizer Holdings among others.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Zinc Battery Market, 2020-2029 (USD Million)

Zinc-Bromine Batteries to Exhibit Highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029

Secondary Batteries to Capture Larger Market Share in 2029

Medical Applications to Gain Largest Market Share Between 2024 and 2029

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR in Zinc Battery Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Zinc Battery Market -Benefits Offered by Zinc Batteries and Abundance of Zinc to Foster Market Growth

Zinc Battery Market, by Chemistry -Zinc-Air Batteries to Hold Largest Market Share in 2024

Zinc Battery Market, by Application -Medical Applications to Account for Largest Share of Zinc Battery Market in 2029

Zinc Battery Market in North America, by Application and Country - Medical Applications and US to Hold Largest Shares of North American Zinc Battery Market in 2029

Zinc Battery Market, by Country - China to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Global Zinc Battery Market from 2024 to 2029

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Benefits of Zinc Batteries Over Batteries Utilizing Other Chemistries

Abundance of Zinc in Earth's Crust

Increasing Global Investments in Modernization of Grid Infrastructure

Restraints

Drawbacks and Technical Issues Associated with Zinc Batteries

Opportunities

Increasing Global Demand for Data Centers

Development of Rechargeable Zinc-Air Batteries

Challenges

Easy Availability of Substitute Battery Products

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Secondary Zinc-Air Batteries

Nickel-Zinc Batteries

Zinc-Ion Batteries

Zinc-Bromine Batteries

Complimentary Technologies

Lithium Metal Batteries

Lithium-Silicon Batteries

Adjacent Technologies

Solid-State Batteries

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Case Study Analysis

Zincfive's Nickel-Zinc Battery Ups System Helped Atlanta Reduce Accidents by Delivering Consistent Power Supply to Traffic Signals During Power Outages

Knox Children Centers Achieved 75% Reduction in Winter Energy Costs Using Solar PV and Redflow Batteries to Ensure Continuous Availability of Renewable Energy

Zincfive's Upstealth Solution Helped Utah Department of Transportation Manage Traffic Challenges Through Uninterrupted Traffic Signal Operation

Redflow and Vertiv Collectively Provided Vodafone with Continuous Off-Grid Green Energy to Ensure Remote Broadband Access

Companies Profiled

Duracell

Eastman Kodak

Energizer Holdings,

Panasonic Energy

GP Industries

Abound

Enerpoly

Imprint Energy

Phinergy

Redflow Limited

Renata

Salient Energy

Zaf Energy Systems

Zincfive

Asir Technologies

AETC

AZA Battery

Cegasa

Enzinc

E-Zinc

Iskra

Primus Power Solutions

Shandong Huatai New Energy Battery Co. Ltd.

Sunergy

Zn2H2 Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5q1bzo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment