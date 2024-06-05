Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data at ASM Microbe 2024

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company will present a poster at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2024 meeting, being held June 13-17, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.



Data to be presented includes:

Presentation title: In Vitro Assessment of Sulopenem against Mycobacterium avium Complex

Presentation type/category: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (In Vitro and In Vivo Studies) (AAR-Sunday-517)

Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD

Time/location: June 16, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Exhibit Hall

This poster will be made available on the Company’s website on the “Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the “Our Science” tab once the conference ends.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.