Global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Forecasted to Double by 2029

The global market for direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing is estimated to increase from $1.6 billion in 2023 to reach $3.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024 through 2029.
The report provides detailed information about the direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing market, with market projections for 2029 and market share for key market players. It details the market size of DTC testing based on test types, applications and distribution channels. Based on the test type, the DTC testing market is segmented into genetic DTC tests, biomarker-based DTC tests and microbiome DTC tests.
The report is segmented into health and wellness testing, ancestry and genealogy testing, carrier screening, disease risk assessment, pharmacogenetic testing, whole genome sequence-based DTC testing and other DTC tests based on application. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and retail.
The Report Includes
- 21 data tables and 42 additional tables
- Analysis of the global market landscape of direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by test type, application, distribution channel and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors
- An analysis of patents related to DTC
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, M&A activity, and venture funding
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Ancestry, 23andMe, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics and MyHeritage Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|81
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Competition in the Industry
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Consumer and Physician Awareness
- Decreasing Costs of Genetic Sequencing
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Regulatory Guidelines
- Inaccuracy of Results
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Market Challenges
- Ethical and Data Privacy Issues
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Advances in Gene Sequencing
- Digitalization
- Artificial Intelligence
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Company
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Test Type
- Genetic DTC Tests
- Biomarker-based DTC Tests
- Microbiome DTC Tests
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Health and Wellness Testing
- Ancestry and Genealogy Testing
- Disease Risk Assessment
- Carrier Screening
- Pharmacogenetic Testing
- Whole Genome Sequence-based DTC Testing
- Other DTC Tests
- Market Breakdown, by Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Retail Channels
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Direct-to-Consumer Testing: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues
- DTC Testing Industry ESG Performance Analysis
Company Profiles
- 23Andme Inc.
- Ancestry
- Genetic Technologies Ltd.
- Everlywell Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
- Mapmygenome
- Microbiome Labs
- MyHeritage Ltd.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Viome Life Sciences Inc.
