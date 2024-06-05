Global Direct-to-Consumer Testing Market Forecasted to Double by 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Testing Industry: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing is estimated to increase from $1.6 billion in 2023 to reach $3.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024 through 2029.

The report provides detailed information about the direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing market, with market projections for 2029 and market share for key market players. It details the market size of DTC testing based on test types, applications and distribution channels. Based on the test type, the DTC testing market is segmented into genetic DTC tests, biomarker-based DTC tests and microbiome DTC tests.

The report is segmented into health and wellness testing, ancestry and genealogy testing, carrier screening, disease risk assessment, pharmacogenetic testing, whole genome sequence-based DTC testing and other DTC tests based on application. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and retail.

The Report Includes

21 data tables and 42 additional tables

Analysis of the global market landscape of direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by test type, application, distribution channel and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors

An analysis of patents related to DTC

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, M&A activity, and venture funding

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Ancestry, 23andMe, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics and MyHeritage Ltd.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Consumer and Physician Awareness Decreasing Costs of Genetic Sequencing

Market Restraints Lack of Regulatory Guidelines Inaccuracy of Results

Market Opportunities Emerging Economies

Market Challenges Ethical and Data Privacy Issues



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Advances in Gene Sequencing

Digitalization

Artificial Intelligence

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Company

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Test Type Genetic DTC Tests Biomarker-based DTC Tests Microbiome DTC Tests

Market Breakdown, by Application Health and Wellness Testing Ancestry and Genealogy Testing Disease Risk Assessment Carrier Screening Pharmacogenetic Testing

Whole Genome Sequence-based DTC Testing Other DTC Tests

Market Breakdown, by Distribution Channel Online Channel Retail Channels

Geographic Breakdown

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Top Players

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Direct-to-Consumer Testing: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

DTC Testing Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Company Profiles

23Andme Inc.

Ancestry

Genetic Technologies Ltd.

Everlywell Inc.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Mapmygenome

Microbiome Labs

MyHeritage Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Viome Life Sciences Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0yufp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment