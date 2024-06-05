Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market Size is Projected to Hit USD 11,457.2 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infrared wireless power transmission market is projected to grow from USD 1,317.76 million in 2023 to USD 11,457.2 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Infrared Wireless Power Transmission (IR WPT) is gaining significant traction globally due to its numerous advantages. One of the primary reasons for its popularity is its long-range capability, allowing power transmission over distances up to 30 meters, which makes it suitable for various applications. Additionally, IR WPT systems can transfer up to 400 mW of power, sufficient for charging sensors and small devices. This technology is considered safe for power transmission, avoiding the risks associated with other forms of wireless power transfer. The convenience of IR WPT is another compelling factor in the infrared wireless power transmission market. For instance, walking into an airport or grocery store enabled with WPT can connect smartphone automatically and starts charging. This potential to eliminate charging cables and docking stations reduces clutter and improves user convenience. The technology is also seen as a key innovation driver for the adoption of connected devices, which are currently limited by power delivery issues. Moreover, IR WPT can significantly reduce pollution and toxic waste by minimizing the need for disposable batteries, making it an environmentally friendly option.

Infrared Wireless Power Transmission enables real-time power transmission to both fixed and mobile receivers, enhancing flexibility. Modern systems offer self-alignment without tracking processes, as long as the transmitter and receiver are in line of sight. Unlike older IR technologies, modern IR WPT does not require a direct line of sight, increasing its versatility. The technology supports high data rates from 115 kb/s to 4 Mb/s, making it suitable for high-speed data transmission alongside power. Future wireless standards like Wi-Fi 7 will benefit from reduced latency and increased throughput, further enhancing wireless network performance.

IR WPT can charge multiple devices simultaneously, unlike traditional Qi charging pads that require close proximity and alignment. Truly wireless electricity involves transmission without contact, eliminating the need for physical connectors. As a green technology, IR WPT can significantly reduce environmental impact. It offers excellent privacy for wireless communications and power transmission, as IR does not pass through walls. Additionally, IR transceivers are resistant to external optical noise from sources like incandescent and sunlight.

Cost-Effective, Scalable, and Globally Transformative

IR components like LEDs and photodiodes are relatively inexpensive, making the technology cost-effective, giving a boost to the infrared wireless power transmission market. IR WPT systems are also scalable, covering larger areas like rooms or buildings while being energy-efficient, thus reducing overall power consumption. Apart from this, higher compatibility with existing wireless networks enhances the functionality of IR WPT. Researchers are continuously improving the technology, promising even greater capabilities in the future. The seamless charging experience provided by IR WPT can significantly enhance user satisfaction, making homes more convenient by eliminating charging cables and enabling device charging anywhere. Additionally, factories and businesses can benefit from the efficiency gains provided by wireless power transmission. This technology is gaining traction worldwide, with research and development efforts spanning multiple countries, underscoring its global appeal and future potential.

Key Findings in Global Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 11,457.2 Million CAGR 26.8% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (58.8%) By Device Type Equipped with a Battery (60.1%) By Application Electronics Sector (48.2%) By End Users Consumer Durables (42.0%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of far-field technologies for long-range power transmission applications

Growing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient, and battery-less devices powered by wireless transmission

Expanding applications in consumer electronics and automotive sectors, such as wireless EV charging solution Top Drivers Technological advancements and innovations in far-field infrared power transmission, pushing the boundaries of long-range capabilities

Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient devices that reduce e-waste Top Challenges Ensuring reliable and efficient power transmission over long distances using infrared technology

Overcoming technical limitations and potential signal interference in complex environments

Addressing safety concerns and regulatory requirements for high-power wireless transmission applications

The Boom of Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market with Batteries Driving Innovation: Contribute More than 60.1% Revenue

Wireless power transmission (WPT) systems equipped with batteries are seeing significantly higher demand compared to those without. This trend is driven by the convenience and mobility these systems offer, especially for portable electronics and electric vehicles (EVs). For instance, the US battery storage capacity is expected to jump 157% in 2024 to 12.6 GW, and battery storage is projected to make up 21% of new capacity additions. This growth necessitates efficient and convenient charging solutions, driving demand for WPT systems with integrated batteries. Wherein, consumer electronics, such as smartphones and smartwatches, benefit from NFC technology, which enhances wireless charging efficiency without additional modules. Falling battery costs are also improving the competitiveness of these systems, alongside advancements in battery technology, such as improved energy density and faster charging times.

The EV market is emerging as one of the most potential infrared wireless power transmission markets, with the China, India, and the US leading in EV electricity demand by 2035. The convenience of wireless charging in EVs eliminates the need to handle heavy electric cables, especially in adverse conditions. WPT systems with batteries support energy storage and management, crucial for renewable energy applications. The integration of batteries in these systems supports the transition to net-zero emissions by 2030 and secure energy transitions committed at COP28.

Infrared Wireless Power Transmission is Revolutionizing Consumer Electronics Sector as More than 42.0% Market Revenue Comes from this Segment

Infrared wireless power transmission market is rapidly becoming a key player in the world of consumer electronics. Its highly efficient power delivery capabilities, coupled with the ability to transmit power over distances up to 30 meters, make it an attractive option for various environments, including airports and grocery stores. This technology ensures that devices can be charged sans physical connections, significantly enhancing user convenience. One of the standout features of infrared communication is its support for very high data rates due to its immense bandwidth of approximately 400 THz. This allows for rapid and reliable data transfer between devices, a crucial requirement for modern consumer electronics. This surge is largely driven by the increasing adoption of wireless power solutions in consumer electronics, especially for charging smartphones and wearables.

The benefits of infrared wireless power transmission extend beyond efficiency and speed. It enables manufacturers to design slimmer, more aesthetically pleasing devices without sacrificing functionality, as it eliminates the need for bulky batteries and charging ports. This addresses both aesthetic and functional demands of modern consumer electronics. Furthermore, infrared light's safety in environments with electromagnetic interference (EMI), high voltage, and magnetic fields makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, from medical devices to the automotive industry.

Efforts are underway to increase the charging power from 30 to 60 watts, which will facilitate the wireless power supply for more power-intensive devices like laptops and tablets in the infrared wireless power transmission market. This advancement is expected to broaden the applicability of infrared wireless power transmission in consumer electronics. Additionally, infrared transmission is relatively cheap and simple to implement, offering a wireless connection between systems without the need for licenses, making it an attractive option for both manufacturers and consumers.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is leading the charge in the global wireless power transmission market and is expected to maintain its dominance due to rising disposable incomes and increasing penetration of consumer electronics. This regional growth underscores the widespread adoption and potential of infrared wireless power transmission. Technological advancements have led to the development of systems capable of delivering over 20 watts of power, charging devices at distances exceeding 40 cm from the source. These improvements solidify infrared as a viable option for a broad range of consumer electronics.

Asia Pacific Takes the Charge in Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market, Control Over 58.8% Market Share

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market, driven by several key factors. As of 2024, the region's WPT market is projected to generate more than 57% revenue. This growth is supported by the rapid expansion of the consumer electronics market in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region accounts for more than half of global energy consumption, and economies are projected to grow by 4.8% in 2024. Technological advancements in wireless power transmission devices are crucial to market growth. The region is witnessing a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and increased demand for wireless power transmission products due to ongoing development in agitators. The consumer electronics market is expanding, with widespread adoption of wireless charging technologies in mobile phones, automobiles, and accessories.

Government policies and initiatives further bolster growth of the infrared wireless power transmission market. Governments in the region are promoting the adoption of EVs, which rely on WPT technologies. The regional electrification rate reached 96.6% in 2024, indicating substantial infrastructure improvements. Investments in renewable energy sources complement the growth of WPT technologies. As per Astute Analytica, industry dynamics also play a significant role. The Asia Pacific region is home to major electronic industries and rising electronic business activities. The region’s market size is growing year-over-year, with a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2024. Positive business sentiments and healthy business balance sheets contribute to this expansion.

Consumer behavior is also shifting, with rising disposable incomes driving demand for advanced electronic devices. The increasing number of connected devices boosts the need for efficient power transmission solutions. Consumers are adopting digital and cloud-based services, necessitating efficient power solutions. The competitive landscape is robust, with major companies in the global infrared wireless power transmission market investing in WPT technologies. Companies like ConvenientPower Semiconductor offer advanced wireless charging solutions widely used in the region. Environmental and sustainability factors are crucial, with the renewable share of total electricity output growing from 16.1% in 2010 to 26.1% in 2024. Infrastructure improvements include enhanced energy efficiency of data transmission networks, with fixed-line network energy intensity halving every two years in developed countries and mobile-access network energy efficiency improving by 10-30% annually.

The Asia Pacific region's dominance is expected to continue due to the penetration of electronic industries and ongoing technological development. These factors collectively explain why the region is a major consumer of wireless power transmission technologies.

Top 5 Players Accounts for More than 54% Revenue Share of Global Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market, Qualcomm Takes Center Stage

As per Astute Analytica’s recent report, the market is mainly led by top 5 players namely Qualcomm, Inc., Rohm Semiconductor, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and TDK Corporation.

Qualcomm, Inc. has emerged as a leader in infrared wireless power transmission market with more than 14.37% market share, revolutionizing device power solutions. Leveraging its expertise in high-performance, low-power computing and connectivity, Qualcomm has made significant advancements in this technology. Strategic initiatives, particularly in North America, have kept Qualcomm ahead, setting industry standards. Recent innovations showcased at Embedded World 2024 and MWC Barcelona 2024 highlight Qualcomm's commitment to integrating AI-ready IoT and industrial platforms with IR wireless power technologies. The company's focus on enhancing 5G Advanced and 6G infrastructure is crucial for the widespread adoption of wireless power solutions.

Qualcomm's strategic collaborations have further solidified its market position. For instance, its partnership with Renesas Electronics to integrate 30W wireless charging capabilities for mid-range smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform highlights its commitment to innovation. Qualcomm's influence extends across various regions, with North America and Asia Pacific being key markets. North America's dominance is attributed to its technological prowess and high consumer electronics penetration, driven by major players like Qualcomm. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region, with its booming electronics and automotive industries, continues to be a significant infrared wireless power transmission market.

Global Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market Key Players

Wi-Charge Ltd.

Ossia

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Rohm Semiconductor

Humavox Ltd

Energous Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

TDK Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Device type

Devices with Battery

Devices without Battery

By Application

Smartphones & Tablets

Electronics

Electric Vehicle Charging

Others

By End User

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

