Native Grill & Wings Plays to its Roots for 45th Anniversary with Limited Edition Cocktail

New Bites and Beverage Selections Bloom for Brand Milestone, Including Cactus Blossom 45th Anniversary Cocktail

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , the FAT Brands chain known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, is commemorating its milestone anniversary in true celebratory fashion—with a 45th anniversary limited edition cocktail, summery sips and bites, available June 3 through Aug. 11 at participating locations. The celebratory cocktail, Cactus Blossom 45th Anniversary Cocktail, pays homage to the brand’s Arizona roots, featuring Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka, simple syrup, grenadine, ginger beer and lime juice, and is garnished with a lime wedge and jalapeño slice.

Aside from the celebratory cocktail, the beloved chain has an expanded new drink line-up to carry fans through summer, including:

Water-Rita – Western Son Watermelon Vodka, 1800 Silver Tequila, Orange Curacao, lime juice and simple syrup. Sugar rimmed and garnished with a lime wedge.

The Vacay – Western Son Watermelon Vodka, Western Son Peach Vodka, coconut water and lime juice. Float of orange juice and garnished with an orange wedge.

Spiked Bourbon Tea – Maker's Mark, peach Real syrup and fresh brewed tea. Garnished with an orange wedge.

Spiked Blueberry Lemonade – Western Son Blueberry Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade, and Real blueberry syrup. Garnished with a lemon wedge.

Spiked Prickly Pear Lemonade – Western Son Prickly Pear Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade and Real Prickly Pear Syrup. Sugar rimmed and garnished with a lemon wedge.

Prickly Pear Lemonade Mocktail – Minute Maid Lemonade and Real Prickly Pear Syrup. Sugar rimmed and garnished with a lemon wedge.

Blueberry Lemonade Mocktail – Minute Maid Lemonade and Real Blueberry Syrup. Sugar rimmed and garnished with a lemon wedge.

What’s a visit to Native without tasty bites? The brand also has a new wing sauce to add to its award-winning wing selections. The new menu includes:

Lemon Pepper Wings – The perfect balance of a slightly tart citrus kick with a peppery punch on Native’s award-winning wings.

Bavarian Pretzel & Beer Cheese – Jumbo soft pretzel paired with beer cheese dip.

Jalapeño Poppers – Stuffed with a rich creamy cheese filling, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch.

“Cheers to our loyal fans who have supported us over the last 45 years,” said Gregg Nettleton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Native Grill & Wings. “Nearly half a century ago we brought something completely new to the area, Buffalo-style wings, and the rest is history. We see the areas in which we operate as our communities—our guests are like family—and that is what has contributed to us celebrating this milestone anniversary. To show our thanks, we decided to lean into where we first planted down roots, Arizona, with a commemorative desert-themed cocktail.”

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings location near you, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com .