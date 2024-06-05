Dresner Partners Advised Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey on Its Sale to Inception Fertility

CHICAGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey on its sale to Inception Fertility™ (Inception). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey combines a commitment to compassionate care with a cutting-edge fertility program. Its convenient locations and modern fertility clinics offer comprehensive care with all the latest infertility treatments, including both female and male fertility evaluation and treatments, third-party reproduction, egg freezing, LGBTQIA+ family building, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and more.

Inception is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science, and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes. Through its growing family of national organizations, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Commenting on the transaction Dr. William Ziegler, D.O., FACOG said, “I would like to thank the Dresner team for facilitating our new partnership with Inception. Our combined resources will enable us to serve more patients, while delivering the same high-level of individualized care for which we are known.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We enjoyed working closely with Dr. Ziegler and the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey team. Both RSCNJ and Inception are closely aligned and the synergies between the two organizations will further enhance and expand the reach of Inception’s network.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “Investment in the fertility industry continues to grow to meet the burgeoning consumer demand for assisted reproductive technologies. We expect to see continued consolidation within fertility for years to come.”

More information on Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey can be found at https://fertilitynj.com/ . More information on Inception can be found at https://inceptionfertility.com/ .

Dresner Partners is a leading provider of investment banking services to the fertility (IVF) sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMA NJ and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility of Chicago to Prelude Fertility, the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of In Via Fertility to InVitro Sciences (now First Fertility), the sale of Institute for Human Reproduction to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Dominion Fertility to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Center of Reproductive Medicine to US Fertility, the sale of IVF1 to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York to Axia Women’s Health, the sale of RADfertility to CCRM Fertility, the sale of The Advanced IVF Institute to CCRM Fertility, and the sale of Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado to IVIRMA Global.

In addition to healthcare, Dresner Partners is also a leader in several sectors including business services, consumer products, financial services, industrials, and technology.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Hermosa Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

