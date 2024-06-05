Adstra Appoints Patrick Gut as SVP, Head of New Business

PRINCETON, N.J., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, the leader in enterprise identity resolution across all marketing and media touchpoints, today announced the appointment of Patrick Gut as SVP, Head of New Business. Gut, an experienced sales leader with a specialty in working with enterprise brands, will oversee Adstra’s sales operations and team.



Gut arrives at Adstra from Adlook, the makers of a cookieless DSP focused on consumer privacy. In his role as Vice President, US, Gut saw marketers’ need to go upstream and solve the identity process that exists at the core of every consumer journey process at the core, before media activation.

Prior to Adlook, he oversaw advertiser and agency sales for NCSolutions (NCS), working alongside Adstra’s current CRO, Lance Brothers. In this role, Gut’s work with enterprise brands helped him recognize the need for technology solutions that placed data orchestration and privacy practices under brands’ control, as opposed to vendors’.

“Adstra has seen rapid adoption across the media industry, and as we continue to grow and innovate , it’s critical that we fill the needs of our specific client constituencies,” said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. “Patrick has spent his entire career in digital media and brings a deep understanding of the solutions that Adstra’s enterprise clients need to move into the next era of marketing."

At the core of Adstra’s innovative approach to identity resolution, Adstra’s flagship product, Conexa™, is an Enterprise Identity Platform unique in its ability to operate within a brand’s firewall or other environments, empowering brands with unencumbered control of their data and insights and the ability to resolve consumer identity transparently, with complete interoperability, and without privacy risks.

“Many enterprise brands and their partners have been investing heavily in data sets, but they have not able to unlock the potential of those assets due to legacy working dynamics and technology,” said Gut. “Adstra has created the opportunity for brands to rethink their identity, data and monetization practices. Fragmentation is the way of life in media now, but Adstra has provided a toolset that can help brands flourish and maintain close relationships with their customers.”

About Adstra

Adstra represents the pinnacle of data-driven solutions, offering a seamless, comprehensive suite of identity and data services that are portable, flexible, and subscription-based. Bridging the divide between personally identifiable information (PII) and anonymized data, Adstra delivers unparalleled speed, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, ensuring smooth data portability across all media. For more information about Adstra and its groundbreaking solutions, please visit Adstradata.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

