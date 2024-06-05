Posifa Technologies to Showcase A2L Leak Detection and Hydrogen Sensors at Sensors Converge Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced its participation in the upcoming Sensors Converge Expo, taking place June 25-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. In booth 523, the company will showcase its cutting-edge technologies, including A2L refrigerant leak detection sensors, hydrogen sensors, and vacuum gauges, which offer exceptional performance and advanced detection capabilities.



Taking center stage at Sensors Converge will be Posifa’s MEMS A2L refrigerant leak detectors that utilize proven thermal conductivity technology. Since refrigerants and air have very different thermal conductivity, a variation in the refrigerant concentration results in significant changes in the thermal conductivity of the gas mixture, which Posifa’s sensor uses to detect a refrigerant leak. Its precision in detection can achieve a threshold as low as 20 ppm to ensure the safety and efficiency of HVAC/R systems.

“Despite being environmentally friendly and energy-efficient, A2L refrigerants are mildly flammable, making them a potential risk if not managed effectively,” said Peng Tu, president and CEO of Posifa Technologies. “At Sensors Converge, we look forward to demonstrating how our MEMS A2L sensors revolutionize the detection of refrigerant leaks to prevent the escalation of potential fire hazards, protect against health risks, and ensure our customers’ HVAC/R systems function at their highest efficiency.”

Posifa will also demonstrate hydrogen sensor solutions for applications such as leak detection, process control, and safety systems. The solutions’ MEMS sensor measures the change in thermal conductivity of the air when hydrogen is present, such as is fuel cell systems, battery management system (BMS) compartments, and hydrogen electrolyzer processes. In these applications, the company’s highly repeatable, high-volume CMOS MEMS technology makes hydrogen detection more affordable, reliable, and space-efficient.

Additionally, Posifa will be showcasing MEMS Pirani gauges for atmosphere (ATM) to medium vacuum applications that are the most economical, high-performance devices on the market. They offer excellent accuracy, wide ranges, longevity, and long-term stability, while minimizing the total cost of ownership by eliminating the need to calibrate replacement probes. The vacuum gauges each feature an individually calibrated probe that incorporates the sensing element and digital electronics. The devices’ output voltages can be customized to emulate those from other manufacturers’ gauges, enabling plug-and-play replacement for enhanced performance and reduced total cost of ownership, without any need to change system software or connection hardware.

For more information about Posifa Technologies and to set up a meeting at Sensors Converge, visit https://posifatech.com/sensors-converge-2024.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including flow and gas sensors, and vacuum sensors and gauges. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in HVAC, battery management systems, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

