Orca Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 5, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The results for each of the resolutions set forth in the Company's management proxy circular dated June 5, 2024 are set forth below:



1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast

at the Meeting (%) Class For Against A 100% 0% B 98.83% 1.07%

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Orca to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast

at the Meeting (%) Name of Nominee Class For Withheld David Ross A

B 100%

98.58% 0%

1.42% Jay Lyons A

B 100%

98.38% 0%

1.62% Linda Beal A

B 100%

98.58% 0%

1.42% Dr. Frannie Léautier A

B 100%

98.58% 0%

1.42% Lisa Mitchell A

B 100%

98.37% 0%

1.63%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast

at the Meeting (%) Class For Withheld A 100% 0% B 99.67% 0.33%

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

For further information please contact:

Jay Lyons

ir@orcaenergygroup.com

+44 (0)20 8434 2754

Lisa Mitchell

ir@orcaenergygroup.com

+44 (0)20 8434 2754

For media enquiries:

Celicourt (PR)

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Orca@celicourt.uk

+44 (0)20 8434 2754

