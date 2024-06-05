Technology Convergence and Sustainability Key Topics For Rapid + TCT’s Second Executive Perspectives Keynote Session

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D-printing event, will shine a light on the technology convergence with AI, automation and robotics in the second installment of its Executive Perspectives Keynote Series. These panel discussions, which will foreground leading voices in AM, are a new addition to the 2024 program. RAPID + TCT 2024 is produced by SME and UK-based Rapid News Publications Ltd., owners of TCT, and will take place in Los Angeles from June 25-27.



The conversation is scheduled for June 26 at 8:30 a.m. on the event’s Main Stage and will feature contributions from five international industrial 3D-printing experts:

Savi Baveja, President of Personalization and 3D Printing, HP

Nils Niemeyer, General Manager, DMG MORI

Avi Reichental, Co-Founder & CEO, Nexa3D

Shai Terem, President & CEO, Markforged

Fried Vancraen, Chairman of the Board, Materialise



“With new technologies and applications being developed every day, the AM industry is constantly evolving,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “RAPID + TCT brings together the brightest minds and the best ideas in the field. The launch of our Executive Perspectives Keynote Series provides a platform for attendees to unpack the challenges and opportunities that will define the next phase of additive innovation.”

The Executive Perspectives Keynote Series will take place over three days and showcase 15 manufacturing industry giants. The sessions are designed to provide valuable insight into prominent trends in AM. Additional topics will include the applications driving the adoption of industrial 3D printing, unlocking supply chain solutions for AM along with ways that additive technologies can enrich human health and wellbeing.

The session on June 26 will cover several themes central to the evolution of the AM industry, including technology convergence in AI and robotics and their impact on AM, sustainability and its opportunities and challenges, and the adoption of AM in production applications. Laura Griffiths, head of content at The TCT Group, will moderate the panel.

“Sustainability is a key priority for manufacturers today, and AM has the potential to transform the way we approach production, reducing waste while optimizing energy use,” said Griffiths. “We’re fortunate to have an esteemed group of global leaders sharing their insights on some of the biggest topics impacting the AM industry today. We’ll also be exploring the reality of AM in production applications, current examples of adoption for end-use products, and opportunities for growth to fully establish additive as a production tool.”

To see the full lineup of speakers in the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, visit rapid3devent.com/keynote-series-executive-perspectives .

To learn more about what RAPID + TCT 2024 has to offer, visit rapid3devent.com and keep up to date with all things AM on X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About RAPID + TCT 2024

For more than 35 years, SME and RAPID + TCT have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ( rapidnews.com ), a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58ac5afd-7a1e-45a7-a1f7-8ad475cf1646