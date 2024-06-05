Oxford Treatment Center Launches New Christian-Based Treatment Program for Those Struggling with Drug and Alcohol Addiction

ETTA, Miss., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center, a leading addiction treatment provider, has introduced a new Christian-based treatment program, offering patients the option to have a spiritually grounded recovery experience. The New Creation program combines evidence-based therapeutic interventions with a strong emphasis on faith in Christ, recognizing the significant role that faith can play in the journey towards healing.



"For some of our patients, we know connecting to their faith can instill a sense of inner strength and resilience," explains Paige Havens, Executive Director of Oxford Treatment Center. “Believing in a higher power can also help individuals find meaning in their struggles and stay motivated even when the road to recovery seems daunting."

Participants in the New Creation program will benefit from Christian-centered counseling, enriching weekly on-campus church services led by an experienced pastor, a Recovery Life Bible to guide their spiritual journey, and ample opportunities to explore or deepen their relationship with God. The program is led by Mark Kelly, a master's level therapist with over 30 years of ministry experience.

"Having witnessed the transformative power of faith firsthand, I can attest to its profound impact," said Mark Kelly. "Faith acts as a guiding light to a healthier, more fulfilling life. Our key verse for the program comes from Corinthians."

In the New American Standard Bible version, 2 Corinthians 5:17 reads, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, this person is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, new things have come.”

Oxford Treatment Center is committed to providing its patients with evidence-based treatment programs that address the unique needs of each individual. With the introduction of the New Creation program, the center further expands its range of treatment options, ensuring that patients have access to a personalized recovery experience.

For more information about the New Creation program, visit https://oxfordtreatment.com/addiction-treatment-ms/christian-rehab-program/

Oxford Treatment Center is a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment in Etta, Mississippi. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on individualized care, the center offers a range of programs and services to support individuals on their journey to recovery. The New Creation track is the latest addition to their comprehensive treatment options, providing clients with a faith-based approach to healing and transformation.

