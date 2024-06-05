Motorsport Games Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Rules

MIAMI, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM), the racing game developer and publisher, is pleased to announce that it has regained compliance with the continued listing requirements of the NASDAQ Stock Market.



“We are pleased to have regained compliance with NASDAQ continuing listing requirements,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games Inc. “This milestone reflects our dedication to maintaining strong corporate governance and financial integrity. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to drive innovation and growth in the racing game and entertainment space.”

“The company is pushing ahead with its plans to focus on creating shareholder value, with our 2022 Restructuring Plan having saved the business $6.7m in annualised costs. Having reduced excess headcount and closed several unsustainable or unprofitable ventures, the business is focusing on its near-term opportunities to drive revenue, including the recently released Le Mans Ultimate and our ventures with other partners including Kindred Concepts (F1®️ Arcade) for which we provide the heartbeat of the experience through use of our rFactor 2 software.”

More information on the NASDAQ’s determination is disclosed in Motorsport Games’ Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company today, June 5, 2024, which report is incorporated into this press release by this reference.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Driven Lifestyle Group company, is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

