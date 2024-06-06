Appointment of a Member of the Management Board of SIA Merks Mājas

The sole shareholder of SIA Merks Mājas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to appoint Mr. Roberts Rēboks as a Member of the Management Board of the company, starting from 6 June 2024.

Mr. Roberts Rēboks replaces in the Management Board of SIA Merks Mājas Mr. Mikus Freimanis, whose resignation we notified in 08 May 2024 stock exchange announcement . Thereafter the Management Board of SIA Merks Mājas will continue with two members: Mrs. Egija Smila and Mr. Roberts Rēboks.

Egija Smila, the Country Head of the group's Latvian subsidiaries said: "I am pleased to welcome Roberts as the new member of the board and CEO of Merks Mājas. We are incredibly grateful to our devoted employees who, through their outstanding performance, have contributed to the growth of Merko Ehitus group companies in Latvia. Roberts's 14 years of experience in the construction business within the Merko Ehitus group will be a tremendous asset to our residential development business, presenting both a valuable complement and an exciting new challenge for him."

