Slalom and Salesforce expand partnership to unleash the power of data for customers’ AI transformation

LONDON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced at World Tour London the expansion of its partnership with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, empowering joint customers to drive the value of AI across the enterprise.



As the first strategic System Integrator partner for Salesforce Data Cloud and Einstein 1, Slalom will co-develop new solutions geared toward helping organizations activate data and AI use cases in Salesforce at speed. Slalom will also expand its use of the Salesforce platform to drive AI transformation for its sales operations. It will also use Salesforce Data Cloud with Einstein 1 Platform, Tableau, Slack, and Revenue Lifecycle Management to enhance its ability to support customers.

As part of the expanded partnership, Slalom is launching its AI Accelerator with Data Cloud - a new solution aimed at helping organizations implement Salesforce Data Cloud to unlock customer data that powers predictive and generative AI across the Einstein 1 platform. Salesforce Data Cloud unlocks an organization’s siloed data to build a 360-degree view of the customer to help teams make smarter decisions, power automation, and build trusted AI.

“We’re growing our partnership with Salesforce to build and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that create new possibilities for customers,” said Katie Dunlap, General Manager of Global Salesforce at Slalom. “AI also plays a critical role in Slalom’s transformation, and we are committed to becoming an AI enterprise by incorporating innovative solutions and capabilities into our go-to-market and delivery teams."

Slalom is a pioneer in creating generative AI solutions on Salesforce and, most recently, teamed up with Virgin Voyages to develop Vivi, one of the first generative AI-powered chatbots built on Salesforce that set a new standard for online customer service. Since the launch of Vivi, Virgin Voyages has elevated its customer experience, alleviated management costs, and reduced call center escalations by more than 20%.

"Slalom is a longstanding Salesforce customer and partner," said Steve Corfield, EVP & GM, Global Alliances, Channels & Emerging Products at Salesforce. "By deepening our partnership, we are poised to help customers unlock and unify trapped data to transform customer experiences with the power of Data Cloud, leveraging innovative data capabilities and AI to propel enterprise growth and success.”

For more information about how this partnership can benefit your organization, please visit www.slalom.com/salesforce.

You can learn more about Slalom’s AI Accelerator with Data Cloud at this year’s Salesforce London World Tour.

For media inquiries, contact press@slalom.com .

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In eight countries and 45 markets, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our team helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For eight years running. Learn more at slalom.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.