Global Robotic Dentistry Market Trends To Exceed USD 1,994.14 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 15.86%

New York, United States , June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Dentistry Market Size is to Grow from USD 457.38 Million in 2023 to USD 1,994.14 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.86% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4432

Robotic dentistry involves comprising robotic technologies into dental process to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of oral care practices. Robotic arms let dentists perform surgeries with more precision and accuracy when settings implants, reducing failure rates and accelerate patient recovery. Moreover, robotic dentistry promotes a proactive approach to oral health by introducing self-governing tools for diagnostics and tooth cleaning. This innovative specialty also incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze patient data, assisting dentists with diagnosis and treatment planning. Although robotic dentistry is still in its infancy, it has the potential to revolutionize dental healthcare by offering more pleasant, individualized, and effective solutions. The main factors driving the growth of the market is geriatric population. Sometimes, the latest dental procedures, like root canals, crowns, and dental implant are necessary for geriatric population. Dental implants are becoming more and more necessary, and less invasive methods are becoming increasingly common. Robotic technology enables dental surgeries with remarkable precision, resulting in less invasive and traumatic procedures for patients. Robotic dentistry enhances workflow efficiency by automating certain dental procedures. However, there are many barriers to the market requirement for robotic dentistry, including a lack of qualified personnel and issues with dependability. Moreover, an important barrier is the lack of clarity regarding the reliability of robotic equipment when performing critical dental procedures. Dentists and patients both may be concerned about utilizing technology to accomplish tasks that usually have to be done by hand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Robotic Dentistry Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product & Services (Standalone Robots, Robot Assisted Systems, and Services), By Application (Implantology and Endodontics), By End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Academics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4432

The robot assisted systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the product & services, the global robotic dentistry market is segmented into standalone robots, robot assisted systems, and services. Among these, the robot assisted systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The need for robot-assisted systems in dentistry is driven by a number of factors, including demographic changes, technical advancements, and the requirement for increased precision and efficiency in dental procedures. Robotic assistants enable dentists to do minimally invasive operations.

The implantology segment dominated the global robotic dentistry market in 2023.

Based on the application, the global robotic dentistry market is segmented into implantology and endodontics. Among these, the implantology segment dominated the global robotic dentistry market in 2023. In the scientific field of implantology, ongoing research and development results in ongoing advancements in materials, methods, and procedures. This encourages innovation and raises the standard of treatment while attracting dental professionals to the field of implantology.

The dental hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market with the highest share in 2023.

Based on the end-user, the global robotic dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics and dental academics. Among these, the dental hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market with the highest share in 2023. The robotic dentistry market's dental hospitals and clinics segment is defined as the application of robotic technology in traditional dental healthcare settings. Robotic-assisted procedures, like as implant placements, are growing in popularity in this sector because of their greater precision.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4432

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. North America is establishing the pace for the adoption of robotic dentistry, bringing with it a new era of accuracy, productivity, and technological innovation for dental practices across the region. North America was a pioneer in the application of robotic technologies in several fields, including dentistry. Because of its commitment to innovation, the region leads the globe in robotic dentistry, advancing advancements that benefit both dentists and the patients they treat. These factors propel the growth of the robotic dentistry market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The region's growing population, rising disposable income, and increasing knowledge of cutting-edge medical technology have given it a significant market share for robotic dentistry. The use of robotic dentistry is growing in popularity, particularly in countries like Thailand and India where dental tourism is experiencing rapid growth. Government initiatives, increasing dental care spending, and improving healthcare infrastructure are also credited with the region's dominance. These factors are propelling the growth of the robotic dentistry market during the forecast period in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global robotic dentistry market are Dentsply Sirona, Aseptico Inc., Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Synaptive Medical, Mectron S.p.A., Robocath, Sirona Dental Systems, Planmeca, Biolase, Inc., Straumann Group, Neocis, Renishaw, PreXion Corporation, MeKo Laser Material Processing, and Other Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4432

Recent Developments

In October 2023, 3 Shape adopted LabStar, a provider of lab management software. By this adoption, both companies integrate their expertise to innovate and customer service to provide dental labs numerous opportunities, particularly when it comes to digital dentistry, to grow and manage their businesses.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global robotic dentistry market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Robotic Dentistry Market, By Product & Services

Standalone Robots

Robot Assisted Systems

Services

Global Robotic Dentistry Market, By Application

Implantology

Endodontics

Global Robotic Dentistry Market, By End-User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academics

Global Robotic Dentistry Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Weight Management Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Diet, Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Services), By Equipment (Fitness Equipment and Surgical Equipment), By Service (Slimming Centers, Fitness Centers, Consultation Services, and Online Weight Loss Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Ovulation Testing Kits Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Urine Ovulation Test, Saliva Ovulation Test, and Digital Ovulation Test), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarket & Supermarket, and Pharmacy & Drugstore), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Cystatin C Assay Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Kits, Reagents, Analyzers), By Sample Type (Blood, Urine), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Non-clinical Information Systems (NCIS), Healthcare Payer Solutions), By Cloud Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid, and Others), By Component (Software as a Services (SaaS), Platform as a service (Paas)), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter