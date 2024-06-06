Digital Twin Consortium and Smart Cities Council Announce Significant Expansion to Global Partnership

BOSTON, MA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Cities Council (SCC), the world's largest and longest-running Social Impact Organization focused on building positive, self-sustaining action and impact for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Technology, and Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC), the Authority in Digital Twins, are significantly expanding their Global Partnership.

This collaboration significantly enhances the capability and capacity being brought to common Domain Verticals, including:

Smart Airports & Intelligent Transportation Hubs

Smart Tourism

Regional Communities

Indigenous Communities

Healthcare & Aged Care

Intelligent Buildings & Infrastructure

At the same time, globally renowned Digital Twin Expert and DTC CTO Dan Isaacs has been appointed SCC Global Thought Leader—Digital Twins, a role that will dramatically accelerate the DTC/SCC partnership.

As part of the Partnership, SCC President Corey Gray will address DTC membership at the quarterly Members’ Meeting in Las Vegas in June.

Dan Isaacs and members from the DTC will drive “Digital Twin Day” and participate in related tracks at the Smart Cities Week APAC Event in Adelaide, Australia, from August 5 to 9, 2024. This will make it the region's largest and highest-profile Digital Twin Program ever held.

This globally significant event, formally backed by the South Australian Government, Trade and Investment Agencies from nearly 20 countries, and private sector sponsors including NCS, AWS, FSC, IFZA, BCA, LAAMP, BTI, XQ Messge, AizoOn, Delos Delta, Tagai Management Consultants, Convera, Tr3dent, B2BeeMatch, and Clevertronics, will feature the world’s foremost thinkers from academia, public, and private sectors alike.

In addition, the DTC – SCC Expanded Partnership will bring synergies in:

Education and training via Smart Cities Academy

Reciprocal membership agreements

Ongoing global event collaboration, including accelerator programs and related services.

For more information, visit Smart Cities Council [https://www.smartcitiescouncil.com/] or Digital Twin Consortium https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/.].

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. For more information about Digital Twin Consortium, please visit our website at https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/. Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See a listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Smart Cities Council

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Smart Cities Council (SCC) is the world’s largest and longest-running membership-based Social Impact Organisation for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Technology.

With operations in over 30 countries globally, SCC leads policy and advocacy, and through Global Thought Leaders, Regional Leads, Task Forces, Events, and Partnerships SCC develops thought leadership, knowledge, playbooks, educational assets and tools that enable the creation of positive, self-sustaining social, environmental and economic benefits.

