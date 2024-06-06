THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

6 June 2024

Director Declaration

The Board of Directors announce that today Chris Kay has resigned as a Director of the Company. Chris has been Chairman of the Board for over ten years and the Board would like to express its thanks and gratitude for his valued contributions and dedicated service throughout his tenure.

Atul Devani, who was appointed to the Board in December 2022, will be replacing Chris as Chairman and is looking forward to leading the Company through its next chapter. The full board, including Atul, will be standing for re-election at the upcoming AGM in September 2024.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181