Arctic Wolf Wins Best SME Security Solution at 2024 SC Awards Europe

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response was named Best SME Security Solution at the 2024 SC Awards Europe. This recognition from UK and Europe’s longest-running and most respected annual cybersecurity competition serves as further validation of how the company’s single, open platform delivers effective, comprehensive, and reliable security outcomes for customers around the globe.



Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is the cornerstone of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud which provides thousands of organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly detect, respond to, and recover from advanced cyber threats. Built on an open XDR architecture and leveraging advanced AI-algorithms against the more than 5.5 trillion security events it ingests each week, the Arctic Wolf Platform unifies organizational data and delivers game changing noise reduction by turning thousands of daily alerts into an average of a single actionable ticket each day.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are often resource constrained, lacking not only the financial resources to staff a security team 24x7, but also the operational expertise needed to defend against modern cyber threats. Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Responses helps MSEs tackle these challenges head on by providing broad visibility, 24x7 monitoring, and advanced threat detection all delivered as an outsourced and fully-managed solution. With its unique Concierge Delivery Model and Security Journey benefits, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection helps midsize organizations defend against a sophisticated threat landscape and improve insurability, all for less than the typical annual cost of a single dedicated security analyst.

“The ability for Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response to deliver superior security outcomes and an exceptional customer experience is a direct result of the speed, scale, and efficiency of the Arctic Wolf Platform,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Arctic Wolf. “Over the last three years, Arctic Wolf has gone all in on growing our security operations and go-to-market teams across Europe, and winning this SC Awards Europe is a tremendous honor that demonstrates how those investments have made Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response the ideal solution for European organizations looking for holistic protection that defends at the speed of data.”



Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response continues to be globally recognized for its ability to enable companies of any size to establish world-class security operations in a rapid, cost-efficient, and scalable way. Additional recognition for Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response over the last twelve months include:

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 5.5 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Reagan McAfee

Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916-996-4969

© 2024 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.