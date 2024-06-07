Quebec Government tables Bill 69

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE: QEC) reported that the Quebec Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy (the “Ministry”) tabled in the Quebec National Assembly Bill 69, An Act to ensure the responsible governance of energy resources and to amend various legislative provisions (“Bill 69”). A copy of the legislation is available online: https://www.assnat.qc.ca/en/travaux-parlementaires/projets-loi/projet-loi-69-43-1.html.

As reported by the Ministry, the centerpiece of the proposed legislation is an integrated energy resource management plan to promote energy development in Quebec. Among other things, it will establish for electric power and natural gas markets, policy directions, objectives and targets regarding supply, energy infrastructure and innovation.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “Bill 69 proposes broad changes to the regulatory framework to better manage the energy supply and demand imbalance in Quebec. Proposals to streamline approval processes are very welcome. It has become clear that premature aggressive electrification is increasing energy costs for Quebecers and efforts to rebalance electricity and natural gas markets are needed. Questerre is advancing an application for carbon capture and storage that will mitigate the emissions from natural gas consumption.”

