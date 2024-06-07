Global IPv6 Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2034, Featuring Key Players Cisco Systems, D-Link, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development and Verizon

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IPv6 Market: Focus on Product Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IPv6 Market is driven by several key factors shaping its trajectory in the digital landscape. Considering the optimistic scenario, the market is valued at $7.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.96% to reach $40.39 billion by 2034.







The exhaustion of IPv4 addresses has spurred the urgent need for IPv6 adoption, prompting businesses and organizations worldwide to transition to the next-generation internet protocol. This shift is further accelerated by the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which require the extensive address space and enhanced security features offered by IPv6 to support their proliferation across industries. However, IPv6 adoption is not without its challenges. Legacy infrastructure compatibility issues pose significant hurdles for organizations seeking to migrate to IPv6, necessitating investments in hardware, software, and training to ensure seamless integration. Additionally, addressing the lack of awareness and education surrounding IPv6 remains a crucial task, as businesses, consumers, and IT professionals require comprehensive understanding and support to overcome resistance to IPv6 adoption.



Despite these challenges, IPv6 adoption presents lucrative opportunities for businesses to tap into emerging markets and services, such as IoT and smart cities, leveraging IPv6's scalability, security, and interoperability to drive innovation and meet evolving customer demands while enhancing cybersecurity defenses and protecting sensitive data in an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem.



North America shows strong IPv6 adoption, indicative of significant regional investments in network infrastructure and technology. Specific adoption rates in North America can be interpreted as high. For instance, the U.S. has a figure of around 70% adoption of the web among the top domains.



As the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape undergoes an unprecedented expansion, IPv6 emerges as a critical enabler, addressing the scalability challenge posed by the limited IP address space of its predecessor, IPv4.



IPv6 offers a formidable solution with its expansive address space of 2^128 possible addresses, compared to the 4.3 billion provided by IPv4. It is expected that the number of IoT devices surpass 75 billion worldwide by 2025. The transition to IPv6 has been uneven globally, with adoption rates as high as 47% in countries such as Belgium, reflecting advanced IoT infrastructure integration, while other regions are still emerging from the nascent stages of IPv6 deployment. This variation presents a global patchwork of adoption, correlating closely with IoT growth rates and regional technological infrastructure development.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $40.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global





