Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report 2024: Rising Demand in Electronics and Packaging Drives UV-Curable Adhesives Market to $605.4 Million by 2032

The global UV-curable adhesives market size reached US$ 352.2 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 605.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% during 2023-2032.



The market is majorly driven by the escalating product demand in numerous end-use industries for the production of ceramic, rubber, metal, electronics, pharmaceuticals and plastic substrates. In addition to this, the growing need for better production rates resulting in the rapid utilization of assembly lines in the electronics industry is fueling the market.

Also, the rising demand for UV adhesives for flexible packaging applications requiring weather resistance is providing an impetus to the market. This can be attributed to the rapid utilization of these adhesives in laminating films, papers, and foils for product packaging purposes.



Apart from this, the widespread utilization of environment-friendly industrial coatings and the escalating demand for UV-curable inks in packaging applications are fueling the market. Moreover, the increasing use of UV-curable resins in 3D printing, barrier films, and printed circuits is impacting the market positively. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and industrialization, considerable growth in the e-commerce industry, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global UV-curable adhesives market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on resin type, substrate and end user.



Breakup by Resin Type:

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Other Resin Types

Breakup by Substrate:

Ceramic

Glass

Composites

Metal

Plastics

Rubber and Elastomers

Others

Breakup by End User:

Medical

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation

Packaging

Furniture

Others

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Beacon Adhesives Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Denka Company Limited, Dow Corning Corporation (Dow Chemical Company), Dymax Corporation, Epoxy Technology (Meridian Adhesives Group LLC), H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Permabond LLC and Sika AG.



