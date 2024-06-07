Indian Floriculture Industry Experiences Flourishing Growth with a CAGR of 11.79% from 2023 to 2032

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Floriculture Market Report by Flower Type, Retail Vs Institutional, Distribution Channel, Application, and State 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Floriculture market is witnessing a thriving upsurge, with projections indicating a substantial leap from INR 262.1 Billion in 2023 to INR 714.6 Billion by 2032. This remarkable growth trajectory is predominantly attributed to technological advancements, supportive government policies, and the burgeoning presence of organized retail and e-commerce platforms across the nation.





Driving Factors



Consumer preferences are dynamically evolving, as is evident in the increasing inclination towards exotic flowers such as orchids, lilies, and roses. Likewise, advancements in agricultural practices have significantly enhanced the productivity and efficiency of the floriculture industry within India.

Such factors, alongside growing incomes and urbanization, are pivotal components contributing to the market's expansion, catering to various segments including retail, events, and interior décor.



Segmentation Analysis



A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that loose flowers are the predominant choice, while retail stands as the largest channel through which floriculture products are disbursed. Interestingly, the unorganized retail channel maintains a majority share in distribution channels, despite the growing influence of online marketplaces and organized retail avenues.

Aesthetic and decorative applications emerge as a dominant segment where floriculture products are extensively utilized.



Regional Insights



Among the states, Andhra Pradesh takes a front-runner position in the market share, courtesy of its favorable climate for diverse floral cultivation and proactive state government initiatives that assist in horticulture and floriculture advancements.

This is supported by robust transportation networks and industry expertise, streamlining production and distribution not only within domestic borders but also in the international arena.



Competitive Dynamics



The sector is characterized by the presence of key players expanding their offerings to accommodate and appeal to a wide array of customer preferences. Sustainable practices, innovative cultivation techniques, and a focus on environmentally friendly operations stand tall as strategic decisions undertaken by industry leaders. Such efforts are poised to underline the future trajectory of the Indian floriculture market.



Market Outlook



The floriculture market in India is expected to grow robustly over the next decade. With its rich cultural affinity for flowers and burgeoning consumer base, India is poised to be a significant player in the global floriculture landscape.

As the nation hones in on sustainability and quality, the market is set to bloom exuberantly, presenting a world of opportunities for both local and international stakeholders.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the Indian floriculture market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the Indian floriculture market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the Indian floriculture market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian floriculture market?

What is the breakup of the Indian floriculture market based on the flower type?

What is the breakup of the Indian floriculture market based on retail vs institutional?

What is the breakup of the Indian floriculture market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the Indian floriculture market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the Indian floriculture market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (INR) in 2023 INR262.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (INR) by 2032 INR714.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Floriculture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Flower Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Retail Vs Institutional

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by State

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Nursery and Input Supplies

5.11.3 Flower Grower

5.11.4 Auction and Wholesaler

5.11.5 Exporter

5.11.6 Retailer

5.11.7 End Consumer

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Flower Type

6.1 Cut Flowers

6.2 Loose Flowers



7 Market Breakup by Retail Vs Institutional

7.1 Retail

7.2 Institutional



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Unorganised Retail

8.2 Florists

8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Aesthetic and Decorative Applications

9.2 Flavours and Fragrances

9.3 Natural Colours

9.4 Medicines

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by State

10.1 Production Breakup by State

10.2 Consumption Breakup by State



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdxa98

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment