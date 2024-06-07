Portable Ultrasound Devices Market to Cross $3.68 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% - Escalating Demand for POC Diagnostics Influential in Market Expansion

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Portable Ultrasound Devices Market is projected to witness prominent growth, reaching a valuation of USD 2.62 billion in 2023 and expanding at an anticipated CAGR of 6.01% until 2029. Technological innovations, the burgeoning prevalence of chronic diseases, and an upsurge in demand for point-of-care diagnostics are spearheading this remarkable market upswing.



Advancements in technology have revolutionized the portable ultrasound devices, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced image interpretation. This leap in innovation not only enhances diagnostic accuracy but ensures portable devices remain at the frontier of medical diagnostics, offering sophisticated, real-time solutions that are compact and user-friendly.





Chronic Diseases Demand Efficient Diagnostic Tools



An increase in chronic diseases worldwide necessitates reliable and accurate diagnostic tools for condition monitoring and management. Portable ultrasound devices have emerged as a pivotal healthcare tool, offering real-time and bedside imaging that is indispensable in modern healthcare practices.



The Impetus from Point-of-Care Diagnostics



The escalating demand for point-of-care diagnostics has been influential in the expansion of the portable ultrasound devices market. Offering timely diagnostics, this approach is critical in emergency medicine and disease management, positioning portable ultrasound devices as imperative for swift decision-making in patient care.



Regional Dominance and Segmental Insights



With the highest market share, North America leads the portable ultrasound devices market, backed by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a focus on technological adoption. In terms of applications, gynecology holds a significant market segment, propelled by the need for routine imaging in prenatal and gynecological care.



The market study anticipates handheld ultrasound devices to remain dominant, attributed to their convenience and advanced functionalities that cater across varied medical specialties.



Competitive Landscape and Forward Momentum

The portable ultrasound devices market is highly competitive, with key players continuously innovating to offer advanced solutions. These developments ensure the market's growth trajectory remains strong, catering to the ever-evolving needs of the healthcare sector.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

GE HealthCare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zlzxc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment