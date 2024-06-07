$12.3 Billion Cataract Surgery Devices Market Outlook, 2024-2034: Burgeoning Awareness of Treatment Options Driving the Market at 3.46% CAGR

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cataract Surgery Device Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an era of advancing medical technologies and a rapidly aging global population, the global cataract surgery device market is anticipated to experience a sharp incline, rising from USD 8.46 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 12.30 billion by 2034. With a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.46% during the forecast period (2024-2034), market dynamics suggest a trend towards increased innovation and demand for cataract surgery solutions.



Enhancements in surgical technology, as well as a burgeoning awareness of treatment options for cataracts, are among the core elements propelling market expansion. Furthermore, the uptick in chronic conditions such as diabetes that contribute to the incidence of cataracts, combined with favorable government initiatives, are expected to stimulate the market substantially. Another influence contributing to market growth is the surging demand for premium intraocular lenses (IOLs), representing a growing sector within the cataract surgery device landscape.



The sector's expansion is underlined by the introduction of cutting-edge surgical tools and procedures designed to enhance patient experience and surgical outcomes. Notable examples include the FDA clearance of the first toric IOL addressing both presbyopia and astigmatism, and the release of breakthrough IOL materials for a broader range of vision correction. These advancements underscore a competitive and dynamic market focused on continuous innovation.



Segmental Analysis



Different segments within the cataract surgery device market are demonstrating varying growth patterns, with the phacoemulsification equipment category dominating the market revenue in 2023. The posterior sub-capsular cataracts segment mirrors a similar trend, primarily attributed to the necessity for specialized surgical devices. Conversely, femtosecond lasers and the segments addressing congenital and traumatic cataracts are exhibiting the swiftest growth rates, suggesting areas ripe for investment and development.



End-user Insights



Hospitals are presently the largest revenue contributors as they remain central hubs for cataract surgeries, bolstered by advanced infrastructure. However, ambulatory surgery centers are swiftly catching up, thanks to their cost-effectiveness and the minimally invasive nature of procedures facilitated by ongoing advancements in surgical technology.



Regional Analysis



North America has emerged as the leading revenue generator in the global cataract surgery device market. This is largely due to the region's advanced healthcare systems, widespread prevalence of cataracts, and strong reimbursement frameworks. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness rapid growth, which analysts attribute to key factors such as the increasing accessibility to healthcare, an aging demographic, and the integration of sophisticated surgical technologies.



Enhancing the Horizon of Ophthalmic Care



Innovations in the cataract surgery device market are geared towards refining patient outcomes and expanding the precision of ophthalmic care - a commitment exemplified by groundbreaking partnerships aiming to integrate AI in surgical practices. The horizon of cataract care is advancing, with the global market corresponding in step to cater to the evolving needs of patients and practitioners alike.



Companies Featured

Alcon (Novartis AG)

Johnson & Johnson Vision (Johnson & Johnson)

Bausch + Lomb (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

HOYA Corporation

Abbott Medical Optics (Abbott Laboratories)

Essilor International SA (Subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica)

STAAR Surgical Company

NIDEK CO. Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

HumanOptics AG

Oculentis GmbH

Aaren Scientific Inc.

