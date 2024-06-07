Markerless Motion Capture Market Forecast 2024-2030: 3D Markerless Motion Capture Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 17.8%

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markerless Motion Capture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global markerless motion capture market is anticipated to reach USD 207.93 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by technological advancements and increasing demand across various industries.







Markerless Motion Capture Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the 2D markerless motion capture segment was valued at USD 21.01 million in 2023. Traditional marker-based motion capture systems require specialized equipment and markers, which makes them costly and less accessible, especially for smaller studios and independent creators.

The 3D markerless motion capture type segment is projected to expand with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. 3D motion capture technology offers real-time and accurate measurement of movements in markets. By furnishing data on body angles, the motion capture technology aids industrial users in efficiently pinpointing and addressing concerns that may contribute to injuries, as well as analyzing various human factors relevant to industries or military applications.

Based on application, the location-based entertainment application segment registered significant revenue share in 2023 and is expected to showcase a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2030. The growing consumer inclination toward amusement parks, arcade studios, and 4D films as a part of leisure is a major factor contributing to the growth of the location-based entertainment segment.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $62.42 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $207.93 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Markerless Motion Capture Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4. Markerless Motion Capture Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Markerless Motion Capture Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. 2D markerless motion capture

4.4. 3D markerless motion capture

Chapter 5. Markerless Motion Capture Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Markerless Motion Capture Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Location-based Entertainment

5.4. Virtual Reality

5.5. Video Conferencing

5.6. Film & TV

5.7. Games

5.8. Healthcare

5.9. Virtual Production

5.10. Surveillance

5.11. Others

Chapter 6. Markerless Motion Capture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Markerless Motion Capture Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.7. Strategy Mapping

7.7.1. Expansion

7.7.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.7.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.7.4. New Product Launches

7.7.5. Research And Development

7.8. Company Profiles

7.8.1. AR51

7.8.2. Captury

7.8.3. DeepMotion

7.8.4. Disguise Group

7.8.5. EuMotus

7.8.6. Faceware Technologies, Inc.

7.8.7. Fashion Innovation Agency

7.8.8. Hawk-Eye Innovations

7.8.9. Innovative Sports Training Inc.

7.8.10. Intel Corporation

7.8.11. iPi Soft LLC

7.8.12. Move Ai Ltd.

7.8.13. NaturalPoint, Inc.

7.8.14. Qualisys AB

7.8.15. Radical Motion

7.8.16. ReMoCapp

7.8.17. Simi Reality Motion Systems

7.8.18. Theia Markerless, Inc.

7.8.19. Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

7.8.20. Wonder Dynamics

7.8.21. YOOM.COM, Inc.

