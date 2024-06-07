Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Forecast to Reach $28.7 Billion by 2029, Fueled by Cloud Adoption and Remote Work Trends

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Asset Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market is witnessing a significant rise as organizations across industries prioritize efficient management and utilization of digital content. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.85% projected through 2029, the global market value, which stood at USD 13.77 billion in 2023, is set to grow robustly. Key factors contributing to this expansion include the escalating production and consumption of digital media, the growing imperative for compliance with data protection and intellectual property regulation, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based DAM solutions.





Compliance and Security at the Forefront



In the wake of stringent data privacy regulations such as the GDPR and CCPA, DAM solutions are increasingly recognized for their vital role in data governance and regulatory compliance. Organizations lean on these systems to manage digital assets securely and ensure adherence to legal standards, thereby mitigating the risks of non-compliance.



The Shift Towards Cloud-Based Solutions



A telling trend in the DAM market is the shift toward cloud-based platforms, preferred for their scalability, remote access capabilities, and cost efficiency. In an era where agile response to market demands and distributed workforce collaboration is essential, cloud-native DAM solutions provide the necessary tools to manage digital assets effectively.



Integration and Adoption Challenges



While the market is ripe with opportunities, integrating DAM systems with existing technology stacks remains challenging, often requiring customized solutions. Moreover, with digital transformation, companies face hurdles in driving user adoption and managing organizational change, emphasizing the need for comprehensive change management strategies.



Emerging Trends: AI and Cloud-Native Technologies



The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into DAM systems is emerging as a transformative factor that enhances automation and intelligent management of digital assets. Additionally, the increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure and mobile access point to a future where cloud-native DAM solutions play a critical role in digital asset management strategies.



Regional Market Dynamics



The Asia-Pacific region leads the DAM market share, spurred on by its rapid digital transformation and diverse digital content needs. Localization, multilingual support, and compliance with regional data protection laws are key considerations for DAM providers operating in this market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $28.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adobe Inc.

Canto Inc.

CELUM GmbH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cloudinary Ltd.

Open Text Corporation

MediaValet Inc.

Bynder BV

MediaBeacon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/my7th0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment