Heated Tobacco Pricing Database 2024, with Coverage of Iqos, Glo, Ploom, Lil and Pulze

The heated tobacco pricing database provides product pricing data for heated tobacco consumables and devices in 70 countries worldwide.

This Excel file contains current pricing per brand in each country as well as historical pricing data from Q1 2024 onwards. For product pricing that could not be found online, data was collected by speaking directly to retailers.

Devices covered include Iqos, Glo, Ploom, Lil and Pulze.

This database includes Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Aruba, Austria, Azerbajain, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Curacao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salavador, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Cyprus, Palestine, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Ukraine, UAE, UK and Uzbekistan.

This product will help you to:

Get a global picture of current price points for different heated tobacco product categories.

Obtain detailed information of brands' availability and prices.

Identify historical pricing evolution and patterns.

Identify key players and where products are available around the world.

Filtering and colour coding are applied for an easy analysis.

This product is useful for:

Manufacturers

Financial institutions

Suppliers

Data analysts

Distributors

Sales and business development teams

Investors

Industry professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Heated tobacco devices, current prices & availability, USD, per country

Heated tobacco brand models, availability worldwide

Heated tobacco devices, historical prices & availability, USD per country

Heated tobacco devices, historical prices & availability, local currency, per country

Heated tobacco consumables, current prices & availability, USD, per country

Heated tobacco brand consumables, availability worldwide

Heated tobacco consumables, historical prices & availability, USD per country

Heated tobacco consumables, historical prices & availability, local currency, per country

