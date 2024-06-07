Global Social Work Case Management Software Markets, 2024-2028 & 2033 - Implementation of Predictive Analytics for Early Intervention Driving Market Growth

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Work Case Management Software Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global social work case management software market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $10.93 billion in 2023 to $12.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including effective data management, adherence to regulatory compliance requirements, optimization of workflows, integration capabilities with existing systems, as well as the customization and flexibility offered by the software solutions.



The social work case management software market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing efforts to prioritize user experience and training, the implementation of predictive analytics for early intervention, the development of mobile-first solutions, and the integration of telehealth and virtual care services. Major trends expected during this period include a shift towards user-centric design and experience, the incorporation of social determinants of health (SDOH) data, enhancements in data security and privacy measures, a focus on predictive analytics and AI applications, as well as the further integration of telehealth and remote care technologies.

North America was the largest region in the social work case management software market in 2023. The regions covered in the social work case management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand for professional social work services is set to drive the growth of the social work case management software market.

Key players in the social work case management software market are dedicated to developing innovative products to capitalize on market opportunities.

1) by Type: Basic; Standard; Senior

2) by Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud-based

3) by Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprise; Large Enterprise

4) by Application: Mission; Community Organizations; Museum; Hospital Medical Center; International Aid Organization; Animal Protection Organization; Other Applications



Key Companies Mentioned: Simon Solutions; Next-Step Software; Form.com; Crucial Data Solutions; Exponent Partners



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Delivery Format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $23.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

