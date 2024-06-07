Wearable Devices Announces $10 Million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced that it has entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the “SEPA”), with YA II PN, Ltd. (“YA”), a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP. Pursuant to the terms of the SEPA, YA is committed to purchase up to $10 million (the “Commitment Amount”), of the Company’s ordinary shares at any time during the three-year period following the execution date of the SEPA. The purchase price of the ordinary shares sold to YA will be at a 3% discount of the lowest daily volume weighted average price of the Company’s ordinary shares during the three consecutive trading day period commencing on the trading day of the delivery of an advance notice by the Company.

Subject to certain conditions, the Company may request pre-paid advances of the Commitment Amount, in an amount up to $3 million, which will be evidenced by one or more promissory notes. The Company requested, and has received, an initial pre-paid advance of $2 million in connection with the execution of the SEPA.

The Company will have the sole right in its discretion to sell shares to YA from time to time by issuing advance notices to YA following the effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the ordinary shares issuable pursuant to the SEPA and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the potential offering of the ordinary shares pursuant to the SEPA for working capital and other general corporate purposes, and to repay any pre-paid advances.

The Company is not obligated to utilize any of the $10 million available under the SEPA and there are no minimum commitments or minimum use penalties. The total amount of funds that ultimately can be raised under the SEPA over the three-year term will depend on the market price for the ordinary shares and the number of ordinary shares actually sold. The SEPA does not impose any restrictions on the Company’s operating activities. YA is subject to a beneficial ownership cap which cannot result in YA holding more than 4.99% of the share capital of the Company at any time.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

