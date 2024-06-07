Canadian Home Leisure Expands into Durham Region: Premium Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tubs Now in Whitby

Whitby, Ontario, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Home Leisure, a leading provider of premium leisure products, is thrilled to announce expanding its services to cover the entirety of the Durham Region. Residents throughout Durham can now indulge in the unparalleled luxury and relaxation offered by the renowned Beachcomber Hot Tubs in Whitby and the Durham Region, paired perfectly with outdoor patio furniture from top manufacturers such as Cabana Coast, Rattana, Homecrest and Treasure Garden.

This expansion is a testament to Canadian Home Leisure’s commitment to providing exceptional products and top-notch service to a wider audience. With the inclusion of Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering and the entire Durham Region in its service areas, Canadian Home Leisure aims to bring the ultimate hot tub experience right to the doorsteps of homeowners seeking a touch of luxury and relaxation in their lives.

“As we extend our reach to cover the entire Durham Region, we are excited to share the joy of Beachcomber Hot Tubs with more families, couples, and individuals seeking the perfect blend of luxury and relaxation complimented with premium patio furniture,” Kyle Sawyer, Owner at Canadian Home Leisure.

Canadian Home Leisure’s range of outdoor patio furniture, featuring renowned brands, such as Cabana Coast, Rattana, Homecrest, and Treasure Garden, is the perfect pairing for hot tubs and benefits from the brand’s recent expansion due to an enhancement of its product offerings and material types, including cast aluminum, wrought iron, aluminum, wicker, recycled plastics, and teak (special order). Customers can find the full range of selections here: https://canadianhomeleisure.ca/product-category/patio-furniture/

Owner Corey Ferrara adds, “By incorporating these high-quality brands, we continue our commitment to providing exceptional outdoor living solutions that blend style, comfort, and durability, ensuring our customers can create their perfect outdoor oasis with ease.”

Beachcomber Hot Tubs are known for their superior craftsmanship, innovative features, and stunning designs that elevate the outdoor living experience. Whether unwinding after a long day, hosting a social gathering, or creating a personal oasis, Beachcomber Hot Tubs offers the perfect solution for those seeking a premium, soothing escape.

Some of the Key Features of Beachcomber Hot Tubs Available through Canadian Home Leisure include:

Innovative Technology: Cutting-edge features such as smart controls, energy-efficient systems, and customizable settings provide users with a personalized and efficient hot tub experience.

Exceptional Craftsmanship: Each Beachcomber Hot Tub from Canadian Home Leisure is crafted with precision and attention to detail, ensuring durability, longevity, and a sleek aesthetic that enhances any outdoor space.

Variety of Models: Canadian Home Leisure offers a diverse range of Beachcomber Hot Tub models, accommodating different preferences, space requirements, and budgets.

Professional Installation and Support: Canadian Home Leisure takes pride in offering expert installation services, ensuring that customers can start enjoying their hot tub experience without any hassle. Additionally, ongoing support and maintenance services are provided to ensure long-term satisfaction.

To celebrate the expansion, Canadian Home Leisure offers exclusive promotions and discounts for customers in the Durham Region.

About Canadian Home Leisure

Canadian Home Leisure is a reputable provider of high-quality leisure products dedicated to enhancing the lifestyles of its customers. Focusing on exceptional service and premium offerings, Canadian Home Leisure has become a trusted source for hot tubs, outdoor furniture, and other leisure essentials.

More Information

For more information, visit www.canadianhomeleisure.ca or contact (905) 430-9965.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/canadian-home-leisure-expands-into-durham-region-premium-outdoor-patio-furniture-and-hot-tubs-now-in-whitby/