Investing in Cannabis? This Report Uncovers Key Market Drivers & Trends

Chicago, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Market Insights

The global cannabis market size is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2027, reaching a value of $82.3 billion by 2027. This growth is attributed to factors like increasing legalization, rising medical applications, growing social acceptance, and technological advancements.

Download PDF Brochure Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201768301

Hypothetical Top Growth Areas

Cannabis-infused edibles: Edibles offer a discreet and controlled consumption method, attracting new users and driving market expansion.





Edibles offer a discreet and controlled consumption method, attracting new users and driving market expansion. CBD-dominant products: The therapeutic benefits of CBD are fueling demand for CBD-infused products like edibles, beverages, and oils.





The therapeutic benefits of CBD are fueling demand for CBD-infused products like edibles, beverages, and oils. Advanced cultivation techniques: Technologies like precision irrigation and optimized lighting can improve efficiency, sustainability, and product consistency.

Futuristic Scope

Integration with pharmaceuticals: Development of cannabis-based medications for various conditions can revolutionize healthcare.





Development of cannabis-based medications for various conditions can revolutionize healthcare. Personalized medicine: Tailored cannabis products based on individual needs and genetic makeup could become a reality.





Tailored cannabis products based on individual needs and genetic makeup could become a reality. Technological disruption: Advancements in areas like AI and genetic engineering can further revolutionize cultivation, processing, and product development.

Market Drivers

Growth in R&D activities: Technological innovations are optimizing cultivation, product development, and delivery methods.





Technological innovations are optimizing cultivation, product development, and delivery methods. Rising medical applications: Cannabis is gaining traction for treating various conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, and epilepsy.





Cannabis is gaining traction for treating various conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, and epilepsy. Growing social acceptance: The stigma associated with cannabis is declining, leading to wider consumer acceptance.

Speak to Analyst to Get Customized Data: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=201768301

Key Segments and Sub Segments

Product Type: Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Topicals & Tinctures

Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles, Topicals & Tinctures Application: Medical, Recreational

Medical, Recreational Compound: THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD

THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD Region: North America, South America, Europe, Rest of the World (RoW)

Top Players in the Industry

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Tilray Inc. (US)

Trulieve (US)

HEXO Corp. (Canada)

Medmen Enterprises Inc. (US)

Several other established and emerging players

High Growth Opportunities

Development of low-dose edibles: This caters to new users seeking the medical benefits without psychoactive effects.

This caters to new users seeking the medical benefits without psychoactive effects. Expansion of cannabis-infused beverages: Offers convenient and socially acceptable consumption options.

Offers convenient and socially acceptable consumption options. Focus on sustainable cultivation practices: Minimizing water consumption and environmental impact can enhance brand image.

Cannabis Regional Analysis

North America: Dominant market due to widespread legalization and high recreational demand (especially in the US).

Dominant market due to widespread legalization and high recreational demand (especially in the US). Europe: Growing market with increasing medical cannabis legalization and research activities.

Growing market with increasing medical cannabis legalization and research activities. South America: Emerging market with potential for future growth, but legalization hurdles remain.

Emerging market with potential for future growth, but legalization hurdles remain. Rest of the World: Limited market presence, with legalization primarily focused on medical use.

This report is a valuable resource for: