Organoids, Spheroids & Organs-on-Chips: 3-Day Conference (Laguna Hills, United States - November 18-20, 2024) Covering Innovations in Organ-on-a-Chip Assembly and Spheroid Cultures

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organoids, Spheroids & Organs-on-Chips 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.

Liver cells assembled on-board chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip." A number of chips such Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics 2024 - From Technologies to Commercialization

Innovations in Flow Cytometry and Extracellular Vesicles 2024

Organoids, Spheroids and Organs-on-Chips 2024

There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip.

Agenda Topics

Cancer-on-a-Chip

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches

Organoids-on-a-Chip

Organoids: Latest Trends in Research Activities - Construction and Applications

Spheroids - 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture: Technologies and Applications

Speakers

Holger Schmidt

Narinder Kapany Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of California-Santa Cruz

Roger Kamm

Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Herve Tiriac

Assistant Researcher, University of California-San Diego

Steven C. George

Edward Teller Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California-Davis

Kevin Healy

Jan Fandrianto and Selfia Halim Distinguished Professorship in Engineering, University of California, Berkeley

Alysson Muotri

Professor, Director of the Stem Cell Program, University of California-San Diego

Alice Soragni

Assistant Professor, University of California Los Angeles

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj53ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.