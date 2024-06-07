Organoids, Spheroids & Organs-on-Chips: 3-Day Conference (Laguna Hills, United States - November 18-20, 2024) Covering Innovations in Organ-on-a-Chip Assembly and Spheroid Cultures

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organoids, Spheroids & Organs-on-Chips 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.
Liver cells assembled on-board chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip." A number of chips such Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.
Agenda Topics
- Cancer-on-a-Chip
- Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches
- Organoids-on-a-Chip
- Organoids: Latest Trends in Research Activities - Construction and Applications
- Spheroids - 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture: Technologies and Applications
Speakers
Holger Schmidt
Narinder Kapany Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of California-Santa Cruz
Roger Kamm
Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Herve Tiriac
Assistant Researcher, University of California-San Diego
Steven C. George
Edward Teller Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California-Davis
Kevin Healy
Jan Fandrianto and Selfia Halim Distinguished Professorship in Engineering, University of California, Berkeley
Alysson Muotri
Professor, Director of the Stem Cell Program, University of California-San Diego
Alice Soragni
Assistant Professor, University of California Los Angeles
