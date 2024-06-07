Structure Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional American Depositary Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 10,427,017 American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing three ordinary shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 1,360,045 additional ADSs, at a public offering price of $52.50 per ADS. The aggregate gross proceeds to Structure Therapeutics from the offering were approximately $547.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the ADSs were offered by Structure Therapeutics.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on June 5, 2024. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the company has established a scientifically-driven, GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world.

