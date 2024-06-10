Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 10 June 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the “first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 04 June 2024 21,825 99.68 2,175,496.36 05 June 2024 21,791 100.38 2,187,319.57 06 June 2024 21,428 100.54 2,154,368.98 07 June 2024 21,015 99.95 2,100,463.96 TOTAL 86,059 8,617,648.86

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 04 June 2024 11,566 99.64 1,152,460.53 05 June 2024 11,235 100.32 1,127,092.95 06 June 2024 11,280 100.53 1,134,031.42 07 June 2024 11,557 99.94 1,155,051.65 TOTAL 45,638 4,568,636.55

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 04 June 2024 610 99.53 60,716.05 05 June 2024 532 100.21 53,309.59 06 June 2024 653 100.42 65,575.83 07 June 2024 609 100.03 60,916.44 TOTAL 2,404 240,517.91

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €76 million for a total amount of 742,874 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 10 June 2024, the Company held in total 5,640,418 ordinary shares in treasury (2.55% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.78% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment