Nanterre, 10 June 2024

Virginie Leroy joins VINCI’s Executive Committee

Virginie Leroy has been appointed to VINCI’s Executive Committee, as of 1 June 2024.

Having graduated from the École polytechnique and the École des Ponts ParisTech (formerly the École nationale des ponts et chaussées), Virginie Leroy joined VINCI Immobilier in 2010 as Head of Business Property Projects. In 2015, she became Head of the Urban Development and Major Projects department in VINCI Immobilier, before being promoted to Deputy Managing Director, Business Property and Development. In March 2022, she was appointed Managing Director, Residential Real Estate and Regions. On 1 August 2023, Virginie Leroy became President of VINCI Immobilier.

