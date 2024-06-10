Global Turf Protection Market Size, Trends To Worth USD 10.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.98%

New York, United States , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Turf Protection Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.98% During the Projected Period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4434

The topmost layer of the ground, known as turf, is where most grass grows. This either ties the grass to the earth where its roots are found or trims it somewhat in its early stages. To keep up a yard and stop weeds and pests from causing damage, turf protection is necessary. The market is rising quickly due to lawn care solutions are becoming increasingly necessary for preserving domestic landscapes and other sports-related areas. In addition, a range of barrier materials, such as synthetic chemicals, netting, and pest-attracting mats, are used on the grass. Demand for turf grasses for residential and business use, home gardening, and other sports is driving the growth of the turf industry. Outdoor events, festivals, concerts, and exhibitions are becoming increasingly popular to prevent soil compaction, erosion, and damage from heavy foot traffic, equipment, and temporary buildings. To do this, suitable turf protection measures are required. Turf protection technologies enable event planners to build safe and aesthetically beautiful venues without losing grass field quality. In addition, the main causes of the growing demand for turfs and turf mats for a variety of reasons are fast urbanization, the growth of the tourism sector, advancements in infrastructure building, and an increased focus on sports. Over the span of the projected time frame, it is anticipated that the worldwide grass protection industry will grow significantly due to a rise in awareness and demand for lawn maintenance and protection. However, if purchased and implemented, turf protection methods include temporary covers, erosion-resistant blankets, and grass reinforcing meshes will come with large upfront costs. The effectiveness and long-term sustainability of grass protection solutions depend on routine upkeep, inspection, and replacement. Turf protection solutions, wear and tear, and cost management are difficult tasks for end users, especially if dealing with large-scale projects or expansive turf areas.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Turf Protection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pest Protection, Stress Protection & Scarification), By Solution (Chemical, Biological & Mechanical), By Application (Soil, Seed & Foliar), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4434

The stress protection segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global turf protection market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global Turf protection market is divided into pest protection, stress protection & scarification. Among these, the stress protection segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global turf protection market during the projected timeframe. Turf grass faces both biotic and abiotic stress. Abiotic stress includes non-living factors like temperature extremes, dryness, soil compaction, and chemical exposure. Biotic stress arises from pests, diseases, and weeds. Various treatments safeguard turf grass from these stressors.

The chemical segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global turf protection market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the solution, the global turf protection market is divided into chemical, biological & mechanical. Among these, the chemical segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global turf protection market during the projected timeframe. The cost-effective utilization of synthetic chemicals with effective pest-eliminating qualities dominates globally, while strict regulations impacting the chemical industry.

The foliar segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the turf protection market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global turf protection market is divided into soil, seed & foliar. Among these, the foliar segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the turf protection market during the estimated period. Foliar applications, directly sprayed onto grass leaves, enhance turf management effectiveness. These products are absorbed rapidly, resulting in improved performance.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4434

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global turf protection market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global turf protection market over the forecast period. Due to the abundance of sports facilities, golf courses, and other leisure areas in the area, there is a significant need for well-manicured turf. Turf protection products and services are in great demand in the area as a result of this. The need for top-notch playing fields rises along with football's popularity in the US. Turf protection is the process of applying different materials and methods to prevent natural or artificial turf from being damaged by environmental changes, heavy foot traffic, and other problems. The need to maintain healthy and appealing lawns and landscapes, the growing popularity of outdoor sports and leisure activities, the growing use of artificial turf in sports facilities and gardening, and other factors all contribute to the demand for turf protection products and services. Turf protection measures are becoming more successful and efficient due to the growing popularity of data-driven turf management and smart irrigation systems in the area.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global turf protection market during the projected timeframe. The increasing urbanization of China and India has led to a surge in the need for properly cared-for green spaces including parks, gardens, and athletic facilities. The area's emphasis on aesthetics and landscaping is a reflection of a growing environmental consciousness, which encourages the use of environmentally friendly turf protection techniques. Additionally, the market is supported by the expanding sports industries in nations like Australia and Japan, which raises demand for sports turf of the highest calibre. After Japan and India, China is the largest turf Protection market in the area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Turf protection Market include BASF SE, UPL, ADAMA, Bayer Cropscience AG, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Nufarm, Marrone Bio Innovations, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical, Australia Access, Corteva Agriscience, Environmental Science US LLC (Envu), FMC Corporation, Nufarm Ltd, others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4434

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Encartis is a novel dual-active fungicide that BASF SE has introduced for use by lawn care providers, turfgrass managers, and golf club administrators.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Turf Protection Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Turf Protection Market, By Product

Pest Protection

Stress protection

Scarification

Global Turf Protection Market, By Solution

Chemical

Biological

Mechanical

Global Turf Protection Market, By Application

Soil

Seed

Foliar

Global Turf Protection Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nutrients (Calcium, Sulfur, and Magnesium), By Form (Liquid Form, and Dry Form), By Crop Type (Cereals, Grains, Oilseeds, Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Pet Food Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, and Others), By Form (Dry, Wet, Semi-moist, and Others), By Source (Animal-based, Plant-based, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Food Stores, Online and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Farm Equipment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Cultivation and Soil Separation Equipment, Spraying and Handling Equipment, Irrigation Equipment, and Others), By Application (Land Development, Sowing and Planting, Threshing and Harvesting, Fertilization and Planting, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others), By Nutrient Contents (Presence of organic substance up to 60%, 40-60%, and 20-40%), By Form (Dry and Liquid), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter