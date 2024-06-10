Alector to Host Virtual Research and Development Event Highlighting Alector Brain Carrier Blood-Brain Barrier Technology Platform

SOUTH SAN FRANSISCO, Calif., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced management will host a virtual event to discuss Alector Brain Carrier, a proprietary, versatile blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology platform that is being applied selectively to the Company’s next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. The event will include a presentation from Alector’s management team as well as a leading scientific expert who will offer insights into emerging technologies for BBB modulation and discuss future directions and opportunities in the field.



Details of the webinar are as follows:

Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier: Advancing the Next Generation of Alector Neurodegenerative Therapies

June 18, 2024, from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Alector’s management team will be joined by:

Zhiqiang An, Ph.D., Professor & Robert A. Welch Distinguished University Chair in Chemistry and Director of the Texas Therapeutics Institute at UTHealth Houston



A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To access the live webcast of this event, please register here, or visit “Events and Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Alector website at https://investors.alector.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and seek to treat indications, including Alzheimer’s disease and genetically defined frontotemporal dementia patient populations. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

