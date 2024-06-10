Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market to Surpass USD 20.10 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Global Secure Access Service Edge Market will attain a value of USD 20.10 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 36.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Cyberattacks and data breaches aimed at stealing private and public sector organisations' sensitive information are on the rise right now. The increasing need for efficient identity management models in a variety of organisations to support regulatory compliance and monitor employee actions is driving the market. Furthermore, the market is expanding due to the growing need for self-sovereign identification technology across several industries, which aims to store little personal data of users while simultaneously enhancing the identification process's efficiency.

Secure Access Service Edge Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.68 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $20.10 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Components, Offering, Organization Size, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increasing cloud adoption is helping secure access services edge market Key Market Opportunities Increase in adoption of cloud-based services to attain business efficiency Key Market Drivers Mandatory compliance with regulatory and data protection laws

Platform Component to Maintain a Dominant Position Thanks to Enhanced Supply Chain Transparency

The global blockchain manufacturing market is likely behind schedule in terms of platform component adoption due to high integration costs and technological complexity. Improved openness in the supply chain, improved traceability, and increased efficiency are the main drivers. These benefits drive market dominance through ensuring authenticity of products, reducing fraud, and simplifying production processes.

Due to Legacy Systems and Data Privacy Innovation, the IT and Telecom Industry is Highly Sought After

The adoption of IT and telecom applications in the global blockchain manufacturing market is lagging behinddue to data privacy innovations and legacy systems. Achieving dominance is based on three main principles: enhanced network openness, streamlined operations and increased data security. This leads to better regulatory compliance, less expensive operations and higher trust, which allows for leadership in the market.

North America's Continued Dominance in the Global Landscape is Facilitated by Active Expenditure on IT Infrastructure

North America held the biggest revenue share of over 48% of the global market, and it is anticipated that it would maintain its dominance over the course of the forecast period. Technology continues to advance; there is an active expenditure on IT infrastructure while there is an increasing adoption of cloud services that is driving new entrants towards regional markets. Consequently, an enterprise-wide cyber-attack is resulting into increasing amount of money being spent by firms for IT applications specifically in North America.

Secure Access Service Edge Market Insight

Drivers:

Mandatory Compliance with Regulatory and Data Protection Laws Increased Use of Cloud-based Services Surging Demand of Cloud Computing in Government Sector

Restraints:

Lack of Knowledge of Cloud Products and SASE Systems Highly Complex Interface Lack of Awareness of the Value of SASE Solutions in Companies

Prominent Players in Secure Access Service Edge Market

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US)

Cato Networks (Israel)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

McAfee, LLC (US)

Open Systems (Switzerland)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Versa Networks, Inc. (US)

VMware, Inc. (US)

Key Questions Answered in Global Secure Access Service Edge Market Report

Which are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Global Secure Access Service Edge Market?

What factors are supporting its potential domination, and why is the adoption of IT and telecom applications behind in the global blockchain manufacturing market?

What role does active investment in IT infrastructure play in North America's hegemony in the global market for secure access service edge?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Implementing advanced security solutions to prevent such disruptive attacks, comply with existing government regulations on data protection, SASE strictly adhere to government regulation and adopting cloud-based security solutions that offers custom-based services), restraints (unfamiliarity with configuration structure, lacking basic identity security measures and inappropriately implementing security measures), opportunities (Updating business models with SASE, modern cyber security solutions to address the growing threat landscape and capitalise on providing custom-based security), and challenges (Detecting zero-day or unknown threats in the cloud infrastructure has become difficult and managing the entire cloud portfolio) influencing the growth of secure access service edge market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the secure access service edgemarket

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the secure access service edgemarket

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

