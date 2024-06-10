Global Uranium Mining Industry Report 2024-2030, Featuring Kazatomprom, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corp,. Orano, Cameo and BHP

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Uranium Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Global Uranium Mining to 2030" report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global uranium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on uranium production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world uranium prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global uranium industry. It further profiles major uranium producers, information on the major active, development and exploration projects.



Global uranium production was expected to increase to 54kt in 2023, an increase of 9.4% over 2022, with Canada contributing most of this rise. Production in 2023 was supported by the ramp up of production at the Canada's McArthur River mine, which re-started in November 2022. Production will continue to increase in 2024 to reach 60.3kt, with Kazakhstan alone contributing 49% of the increase, followed by Canada, and Australia, which are expected to account for more than 40%. Growth in 2024 will be primarily be supported by the planned increase in output from Kazakhstan's largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom as well as ongoing ramp up of Canada's McArthur River mine, and the restart of Australia's Honeymoon project.



Report Scope



The report contains an overview of the global uranium mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global uranium mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Company Coverage:

Kazatomprom

Rosatom

China National Nuclear Corp.

Orano SA

Cameo

BHP

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Uranium Resources

Uranium Production

Uranium Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape

Demand Drivers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guextw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.